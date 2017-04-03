Public Records

April 3, 2017 6:30 PM

Real Estate Transactions: March 6 - March 10, 2017

The following property transactions, those most recently released to the Centre Daily Times, were recorded from March 6, 2017, through March 10, 2017, in the office of the Centre County Recorder of Deeds.

Bellefonte Borough

Phyllis M. Genua by Guardian and Distinctive Human Services INC to Hammered Dreams LLC, 471 East Bishop St., $60,150

Benner Township

Ryan D. Kanaskie and Brooke Z. Kanaskie to Brian A. Thomas and Michele L. Winkler-Thomas, 251 Fultons Run Road, $191,500

Saratoga Partners LP to David A. Shirey and Megan L. Shirey, 1002 Valley View Road, $191,500

Grove Park Associates Inc to Parkside Homes LLC, 200 Aster Ave., $44,562

Michael S. Gabel and Jessica L. Gabel f/k/a Jessica L. Hawk to Megan Foster, 149 Barrington Lane, $184,000

Burnside Township

Michael E. Martin to Michelle Martin, Property located on Pine Glen Road, $1

College Township

Kenneth F. Mayes to 1275 E. Pennsylvania Ave. 1 LP, Property located on East Branch Road, $1

Janice E. Mayes to Sharon L. Mayes and Kenneth F. Mayes, property located on Pennsylvania Avenue, $1

Sharon L. Mayes and Kenneth F. Mayes to 1275 E. Pennsylvania Ave., property located on Centre Avenue, $1

Harry James Hanchar as incorrectly identified on the previous deed as Harry J. James and Laura Lee Hanchar to Keely L. Casteel, 273 Wiltree Road, $290,000

Katharine G. Mitchell f/k/a Katharine Mitchell-Mayes, Sharon L. Mayes and Kenneth F. Mayes to Kenneth F. Mayes, property located on East Branch Road, $1

Katharine G. Mitchell f/k/a Katharine Mitchell-Mayes, Sharon L. Mayes and Kenneth F. Mayes to Sharon L. Mayes and Kenneth F. Mayes, property located on Centre Avenue, $1

Katharine G. Mitchell f/k/a Katharine Mitchell-Mayes, Sharon L. Mayes and Kenneth F. Mayes to Janice E. Mayes, property located on Pennsylvania Avenue, $1

Curtin Township

Amos S. Lapp and Sadie S. Lapp to David S. Grumbine and Patricia A. Grumbine, property located in Curtin Township, $44,000

John C. Zimmerman and Valerie J. Zimmerman to Timothy T. King and Danielle D. King, 241 South Mountain Road, $59,500

Ferguson Township

Marsha J. Lewis and Jeffrey S. Lewis to Li Chen Zheng, 105 Meadowhawk Lane, $351,000

John Earl Broome Jr. and Tara Nicole Broome to John Earl Broome Jr., 1311 Barnstable Lane, $1

Pine Hall Development Company to Julia M. Williams, 1772 Old Gatesburg Road, $354,600

Marty L. Byrd and Kristi M. Byrd to Marty L. Byrd, 2608 Acacia Drive, $1

Garbruth Group, Andrew W. Garban, Thomas W. Rutherford and Gunta E. Rutherford to William L. Tzilkowski and Angela C. Tzilkowski, 271 Sycamore Drive, $185,000

John S. Sternbergh and Tacie M. Sternbergh to Tacie Marie Sternbergh Revocable Trust, 3221 Shellers Bend #884, $1

Gregg Township

Robert L. Anderson and Gail L. Anderson to Sandstone Sanctuary LLC, 156 Sandstone Lane, $170,000

Haines Township

Gregory L. Weaver to Wayne E. Weaver, Gregory L. Weaver and Kent A. Weaver, 126 E. Henry St., $1

Wayne E. Weaver, Gregory L. Weaver and Kent A. Weaver to Wayne E. Weaver, Gregory L. Weaver and Kent A. Weaver, property located on Gap Road, $1

Lewis R. Orndorf to Buddy L. Cowher and Beth A. Cowher, 123 Mountain Ave., $20,000

Harris Township

Aguer-Nobori Properties to Pine Haven Realty LLC, Property located in Harris Township, $41,000

Jerry F. Mikesell and Jacqueline Mikesell to Stephen A. Dynan and Debra L. Dynan, 281 Meadow Lark Lane, $190,000

Howard Borough

William Benedetto to William Benedetto and Pamela J. Benedetto, 176 Black St., $1

Howard Township

Barney Rupert to Deanna Brownson, Property located on Rownson Ln, $1

Huston Township

Timothy F. Tressler Estate and Jeanne T. Siegenthaler Extra to Michael C. Fedor, Property located on Canyon Lane, $500,000

Liberty Township

Donald W. Smith and Dana K. Smith to Jennifer A. Crawford, 143 Main St., $1

Marion Township

Norma D. Aberegg Estate and Rita E. Aberegg Extra to Samuel E. Haesler, 1096 Nittany Ridge Road, $1

Miles Township

Rita R. Hanselman to Rita R. Hanselman, 145 Madisonburg Pike, $1

Patton Township

Trevor Wenger to Kelly Countermine, 109 Seymore Ave., $1

S&A Homes to Jonathon Miller, 116 Deans Way, $355,340

Patricia Lou Bloom and Craig Harpster Extra to Michael James Gaffney and Sarah Mary Gaffney, 109 Harvard Road, $189,900

Port Matilda Borough

Dylan J. Casner and Megan E. Bartley n/k/a Megan E. Casner to Commonwealth of PA Department of Transportation, Property located in Port Matilda Borough, $1

Potter Township

David D. Lingle LLC to Richard J. Thomas Jr. and Jannie S. Thomas, 114 Pepper Ridge Drive, $267,000

James G. Ascah Estate and Brian J Ascah Extra to Michael S. Gabel and Jessica L. Gabel, 118 Yost Drive, $273,000

Donald J. Hergenreder and Donald W. Hergenreder to Donald J. Hergenreder and Katherine E. Hergenreder, 163 Blarney Lane, $1

Rush Township

Elizabeth J. Dzwonkowski by Agent, Helen D. Dixon, Chalmer D. Dixon, Sarah A. Spanogle and William H. Spanogle to Travis A. Taylor, 463 S. Center Street, $69,900

Snow Shoe Township

Gloria E. Kratzer to Alden Hoffman and Pamela Hoffman, 749 Hicklen Ridge Road, $149,900

Spring Township

Robert W Ishler Estate to Clinton T. Bonson and Elisabeth D. Bonson, 174 1st Ave., $98,900

Richard W. Ducharme to Brooke E. Koch, 103 Greenbrook Drive, $161,000

State College Borough

Elvera B. Bitner by Attorney to Eric A. Marshall and Megan E. Marshall, 730 W. Foster Ave., $274,000

Brookside Property Holdings LLC to Richard Kyle Wilber and Kathryn Robison Wilber, 131 E. Whitehall Road, $170,000

Marcel A. Neumann and Maureen T. Kilian to Courtney Killian-Simpron and Thomas Adam Simpson. 908 Bayberry Drive, $1

Taylor Township

Lucinda K. Howard to Lucinda K. Howard, 6013 Tyrone Pike, $1

Janie A. Irvin, Donald N. Irvin Jr., Valerie D. Irvin, Kelly J. Rhoades, Richard D. Rhoades, Stephanie M. Rossman and John A. Rossman to Janie A. Irvin, 822 Fowler Hollow Lane, $1

Walker Township

Daniel S. King and Mary Anna King to Benjamin B. Stoltzfus, Aquilla Stoltzfus, and Rachel K. Stoltzfus, 510 Hublersburg Road, $199,000

Worth Township

Kenneth L. Teaman and Carolyn B. Teaman to Gerald A. Greenland and Kelly J. Greenland, property located on Custred Lane, $1

Related content

Public Records

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

This April see Jupiter all night long and the Lyrids meteor shower peak

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos