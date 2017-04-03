Real Estate Transactions: March 6 - March 10, 2017

The following property transactions, those most recently released to the Centre Daily Times, were recorded from March 6, 2017, through March 10, 2017, in the office of the Centre County Recorder of Deeds.
Bellefonte Borough
Phyllis M. Genua by Guardian and Distinctive Human Services INC to Hammered Dreams LLC, 471 East Bishop St., $60,150
Benner Township
Ryan D. Kanaskie and Brooke Z. Kanaskie to Brian A. Thomas and Michele L. Winkler-Thomas, 251 Fultons Run Road, $191,500
Saratoga Partners LP to David A. Shirey and Megan L. Shirey, 1002 Valley View Road, $191,500
Grove Park Associates Inc to Parkside Homes LLC, 200 Aster Ave., $44,562
Michael S. Gabel and Jessica L. Gabel f/k/a Jessica L. Hawk to Megan Foster, 149 Barrington Lane, $184,000
Burnside Township
Michael E. Martin to Michelle Martin, Property located on Pine Glen Road, $1
College Township
Kenneth F. Mayes to 1275 E. Pennsylvania Ave. 1 LP, Property located on East Branch Road, $1
Janice E. Mayes to Sharon L. Mayes and Kenneth F. Mayes, property located on Pennsylvania Avenue, $1
Sharon L. Mayes and Kenneth F. Mayes to 1275 E. Pennsylvania Ave., property located on Centre Avenue, $1
Harry James Hanchar as incorrectly identified on the previous deed as Harry J. James and Laura Lee Hanchar to Keely L. Casteel, 273 Wiltree Road, $290,000
Katharine G. Mitchell f/k/a Katharine Mitchell-Mayes, Sharon L. Mayes and Kenneth F. Mayes to Kenneth F. Mayes, property located on East Branch Road, $1
Katharine G. Mitchell f/k/a Katharine Mitchell-Mayes, Sharon L. Mayes and Kenneth F. Mayes to Sharon L. Mayes and Kenneth F. Mayes, property located on Centre Avenue, $1
Katharine G. Mitchell f/k/a Katharine Mitchell-Mayes, Sharon L. Mayes and Kenneth F. Mayes to Janice E. Mayes, property located on Pennsylvania Avenue, $1
Curtin Township
Amos S. Lapp and Sadie S. Lapp to David S. Grumbine and Patricia A. Grumbine, property located in Curtin Township, $44,000
John C. Zimmerman and Valerie J. Zimmerman to Timothy T. King and Danielle D. King, 241 South Mountain Road, $59,500
Ferguson Township
Marsha J. Lewis and Jeffrey S. Lewis to Li Chen Zheng, 105 Meadowhawk Lane, $351,000
John Earl Broome Jr. and Tara Nicole Broome to John Earl Broome Jr., 1311 Barnstable Lane, $1
Pine Hall Development Company to Julia M. Williams, 1772 Old Gatesburg Road, $354,600
Marty L. Byrd and Kristi M. Byrd to Marty L. Byrd, 2608 Acacia Drive, $1
Garbruth Group, Andrew W. Garban, Thomas W. Rutherford and Gunta E. Rutherford to William L. Tzilkowski and Angela C. Tzilkowski, 271 Sycamore Drive, $185,000
John S. Sternbergh and Tacie M. Sternbergh to Tacie Marie Sternbergh Revocable Trust, 3221 Shellers Bend #884, $1
Gregg Township
Robert L. Anderson and Gail L. Anderson to Sandstone Sanctuary LLC, 156 Sandstone Lane, $170,000
Haines Township
Gregory L. Weaver to Wayne E. Weaver, Gregory L. Weaver and Kent A. Weaver, 126 E. Henry St., $1
Wayne E. Weaver, Gregory L. Weaver and Kent A. Weaver to Wayne E. Weaver, Gregory L. Weaver and Kent A. Weaver, property located on Gap Road, $1
Lewis R. Orndorf to Buddy L. Cowher and Beth A. Cowher, 123 Mountain Ave., $20,000
Harris Township
Aguer-Nobori Properties to Pine Haven Realty LLC, Property located in Harris Township, $41,000
Jerry F. Mikesell and Jacqueline Mikesell to Stephen A. Dynan and Debra L. Dynan, 281 Meadow Lark Lane, $190,000
Howard Borough
William Benedetto to William Benedetto and Pamela J. Benedetto, 176 Black St., $1
Howard Township
Barney Rupert to Deanna Brownson, Property located on Rownson Ln, $1
Huston Township
Timothy F. Tressler Estate and Jeanne T. Siegenthaler Extra to Michael C. Fedor, Property located on Canyon Lane, $500,000
Liberty Township
Donald W. Smith and Dana K. Smith to Jennifer A. Crawford, 143 Main St., $1
Marion Township
Norma D. Aberegg Estate and Rita E. Aberegg Extra to Samuel E. Haesler, 1096 Nittany Ridge Road, $1
Miles Township
Rita R. Hanselman to Rita R. Hanselman, 145 Madisonburg Pike, $1
Patton Township
Trevor Wenger to Kelly Countermine, 109 Seymore Ave., $1
S&A Homes to Jonathon Miller, 116 Deans Way, $355,340
Patricia Lou Bloom and Craig Harpster Extra to Michael James Gaffney and Sarah Mary Gaffney, 109 Harvard Road, $189,900
Port Matilda Borough
Dylan J. Casner and Megan E. Bartley n/k/a Megan E. Casner to Commonwealth of PA Department of Transportation, Property located in Port Matilda Borough, $1
Potter Township
David D. Lingle LLC to Richard J. Thomas Jr. and Jannie S. Thomas, 114 Pepper Ridge Drive, $267,000
James G. Ascah Estate and Brian J Ascah Extra to Michael S. Gabel and Jessica L. Gabel, 118 Yost Drive, $273,000
Donald J. Hergenreder and Donald W. Hergenreder to Donald J. Hergenreder and Katherine E. Hergenreder, 163 Blarney Lane, $1
Rush Township
Elizabeth J. Dzwonkowski by Agent, Helen D. Dixon, Chalmer D. Dixon, Sarah A. Spanogle and William H. Spanogle to Travis A. Taylor, 463 S. Center Street, $69,900
Snow Shoe Township
Gloria E. Kratzer to Alden Hoffman and Pamela Hoffman, 749 Hicklen Ridge Road, $149,900
Spring Township
Robert W Ishler Estate to Clinton T. Bonson and Elisabeth D. Bonson, 174 1st Ave., $98,900
Richard W. Ducharme to Brooke E. Koch, 103 Greenbrook Drive, $161,000
State College Borough
Elvera B. Bitner by Attorney to Eric A. Marshall and Megan E. Marshall, 730 W. Foster Ave., $274,000
Brookside Property Holdings LLC to Richard Kyle Wilber and Kathryn Robison Wilber, 131 E. Whitehall Road, $170,000
Marcel A. Neumann and Maureen T. Kilian to Courtney Killian-Simpron and Thomas Adam Simpson. 908 Bayberry Drive, $1
Taylor Township
Lucinda K. Howard to Lucinda K. Howard, 6013 Tyrone Pike, $1
Janie A. Irvin, Donald N. Irvin Jr., Valerie D. Irvin, Kelly J. Rhoades, Richard D. Rhoades, Stephanie M. Rossman and John A. Rossman to Janie A. Irvin, 822 Fowler Hollow Lane, $1
Walker Township
Daniel S. King and Mary Anna King to Benjamin B. Stoltzfus, Aquilla Stoltzfus, and Rachel K. Stoltzfus, 510 Hublersburg Road, $199,000
Worth Township
Kenneth L. Teaman and Carolyn B. Teaman to Gerald A. Greenland and Kelly J. Greenland, property located on Custred Lane, $1
