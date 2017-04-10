Public Records

April 10, 2017 2:22 PM

Marriage Licenses: April 4, 2017

The following applications for marriage licenses have been filed recently in the Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans’ Court in the Willowbank Building.

Mark Ronald Kreidler, Centre Hall, Chantelle Renee Hodge, Centre Hall

Christopher Tyrone Lockwood, Curwensville, Anne Lorraine Magbero Gabasa, Curwensville

Andrew David Porter, Spring Mills, Rebbecca Lynn Robertson, Spring Mills

Robert Joseph Frysinger Jr., State College, Shondel Lynn Herriman, Bellefonte

Christopher Richard Washburn, State College, Lauren Nicole Washburn, State College

Shane Kenneth Ensor, Bellefonte, Megan Marie Querns, Bellefonte

