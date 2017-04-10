Marriage Licenses: April 4, 2017

The following applications for marriage licenses have been filed recently in the Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans’ Court in the Willowbank Building.
Mark Ronald Kreidler, Centre Hall, Chantelle Renee Hodge, Centre Hall
Christopher Tyrone Lockwood, Curwensville, Anne Lorraine Magbero Gabasa, Curwensville
Andrew David Porter, Spring Mills, Rebbecca Lynn Robertson, Spring Mills
Robert Joseph Frysinger Jr., State College, Shondel Lynn Herriman, Bellefonte
Christopher Richard Washburn, State College, Lauren Nicole Washburn, State College
Shane Kenneth Ensor, Bellefonte, Megan Marie Querns, Bellefonte
