Marriage Licenses: April 11, 2017

The following applications for marriage licenses have been filed recently in the Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans’ Court in the Willowbank Building.
Ronald Lee Mayes Jr., Philipsburg, Dawne Ellen Womer, Philipsburg
Michael Anthony Banning, State College, Samantha Jo Eischeid, State College
Aaron Benjamin Auman, Spring Mills, Joanna Rebecca Bierlein, Spring Mills
Nathaniel David Durkin, Boalsburg, Valentina Vladimirovna Likhonin, Boalsburg
Tyler Lynn Higgins, Marietta, Ga., Mia Lynn Richey, Marietta, Ga.
John Ryan Marks, State College, Michelle Nancy Huang, State College
Christopher Kund Sorensen, Boalsburg, Jessica Rose Albert, Boalsburg
Roman Igor Katalnikov, Agawam, Mass., Svetlana Vitaliy Dmitriyev, Pleasant Gap
Patrick Geyan Fung, State College, Alyssa Marie Knarr, State College
James Steven Kephart Jr., Ambler, Maureen Catharine Richards, Milesburg
