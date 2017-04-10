Public Records

April 10, 2017 2:34 PM

Marriage Licenses: April 11, 2017

The following applications for marriage licenses have been filed recently in the Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans’ Court in the Willowbank Building.

Ronald Lee Mayes Jr., Philipsburg, Dawne Ellen Womer, Philipsburg

Michael Anthony Banning, State College, Samantha Jo Eischeid, State College

Aaron Benjamin Auman, Spring Mills, Joanna Rebecca Bierlein, Spring Mills

Nathaniel David Durkin, Boalsburg, Valentina Vladimirovna Likhonin, Boalsburg

Tyler Lynn Higgins, Marietta, Ga., Mia Lynn Richey, Marietta, Ga.

John Ryan Marks, State College, Michelle Nancy Huang, State College

Christopher Kund Sorensen, Boalsburg, Jessica Rose Albert, Boalsburg

Roman Igor Katalnikov, Agawam, Mass., Svetlana Vitaliy Dmitriyev, Pleasant Gap

Patrick Geyan Fung, State College, Alyssa Marie Knarr, State College

James Steven Kephart Jr., Ambler, Maureen Catharine Richards, Milesburg

