Marriage Licenses: April 18, 2017

The following applications for marriage licenses have been filed recently in the Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans’ Court in the Willowbank Building.
Brian Alexander Aynardi, Bellefonte, Whitney Danielle Giedroc, Bellefonte
Marc Dallas Reed, Mill Hall, Laurie Ann Bilbay, Mill Hall
Matthew David McDaniel, State College, Constance Bea Stanton, State College
Christian Alexander Callahan, State College, Amanda Louise Hoover, State College
Steven Raymond Wengerd, Lewisburg, Joy Weaver Freed, Rebersburg
Min-Chun Wu, State College, Yi-Hui Ho, State College
Hunter Thomas Smitchko, Snow Shoe, Summer Lorraine Witherite, Snow Shoe
