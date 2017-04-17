Marriage Licenses: April 18, 2017

Public Records

The following applications for marriage licenses have been filed recently in the Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans’ Court in the Willowbank Building.

Brian Alexander Aynardi, Bellefonte, Whitney Danielle Giedroc, Bellefonte

Marc Dallas Reed, Mill Hall, Laurie Ann Bilbay, Mill Hall

Matthew David McDaniel, State College, Constance Bea Stanton, State College

Christian Alexander Callahan, State College, Amanda Louise Hoover, State College

Steven Raymond Wengerd, Lewisburg, Joy Weaver Freed, Rebersburg

Min-Chun Wu, State College, Yi-Hui Ho, State College

Hunter Thomas Smitchko, Snow Shoe, Summer Lorraine Witherite, Snow Shoe

