Marriage Licenses: April 25, 2017

The following applications for marriage licenses have been filed recently in the Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans’ Court in the Willowbank Building.
Ashton Scott Immel, State College, Katherine Joan Marie Anderson, State College
Inseok Chae, State College, Soyoung Jung, State College
Nicholas Burdett Roesler, State College, Julia Elizabeth Foh, State College
Thomas William Conway, Duncansville, Kathryn Marie Koetje-Simin, State College
Matthew George Keefe, Doylestown, Pengqian Huang, Doylestown
Brian Lee Keith Sr., Bellefonte, Kimberly Kay Maggs, Bellefonte
Eugene Charles Ackley Jr., Boalsburg, Amanda Joy Standridge, Boalsburg
John William Chamberlin, Centre Hall, Felicia Marie Bridges, Tyrone
Darian Faye Harman, Millheim, Brittany Ladawn Wingard, Millheim
Jeffrey Gordon Kiel, Auburndale, Mass., Hannah Elise Shabanowitz, Auburndale, Mass.
Aaron Henry Covalt, Spring Mills, Lindsay Catherine Foster, Spring Mills
Luke Steven Dubois, Bellefonte, Rebecca Dawn Feveryear, Delta
Yuguang Christopher Li, State College, Yunmei Lu, State College
Robert Patrick Liusey, State College, Jennifer Susan Litz, State College
Joseph Franklin Myers, Lemont, Amy Rene Ricketts, Lemont
