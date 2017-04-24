Public Records

April 24, 2017 1:42 PM

Marriage Licenses: April 25, 2017

The following applications for marriage licenses have been filed recently in the Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans’ Court in the Willowbank Building.

Ashton Scott Immel, State College, Katherine Joan Marie Anderson, State College

Inseok Chae, State College, Soyoung Jung, State College

Nicholas Burdett Roesler, State College, Julia Elizabeth Foh, State College

Thomas William Conway, Duncansville, Kathryn Marie Koetje-Simin, State College

Matthew George Keefe, Doylestown, Pengqian Huang, Doylestown

Brian Lee Keith Sr., Bellefonte, Kimberly Kay Maggs, Bellefonte

Eugene Charles Ackley Jr., Boalsburg, Amanda Joy Standridge, Boalsburg

John William Chamberlin, Centre Hall, Felicia Marie Bridges, Tyrone

Darian Faye Harman, Millheim, Brittany Ladawn Wingard, Millheim

Jeffrey Gordon Kiel, Auburndale, Mass., Hannah Elise Shabanowitz, Auburndale, Mass.

Aaron Henry Covalt, Spring Mills, Lindsay Catherine Foster, Spring Mills

Luke Steven Dubois, Bellefonte, Rebecca Dawn Feveryear, Delta

Yuguang Christopher Li, State College, Yunmei Lu, State College

Robert Patrick Liusey, State College, Jennifer Susan Litz, State College

Joseph Franklin Myers, Lemont, Amy Rene Ricketts, Lemont

