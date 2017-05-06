Real Estate Transactions: March 20 - March 24, 2017

The following property transactions, those most recently released to the Centre Daily Times, were recorded from March 20, 2016, through March 24, 2016, in the office of the Centre County Recorder of Deeds.
Bellefonte Borough
Carolyn K. Temperine to Etta E. Barnes, 121 E. Burnside St., $1.
Etta E. Barnes to Etta E. Barnes Irrevocable Trust and Carolyn K. Temperine, 121 E. Burnside St., $1.
Tim Fortney and Teresa Fortney to Timothy L. Fortney and Teresa J. Fortney, 631 E. Bishop St., $1.
Whittney Trueax n/k/a Whittney Gould and Nathaniel Gould to Bridget N. Collins, 120 W. Logan St., $129,000.
Benner Township
Thomas L. Hartsock and Joyce A. Hartsock to Abby Rose Newman, 222 Armagast Road, $208,000.
Jenna L. Micsky to Jennifer Smith and Monica L. Smith, 180 Dorchester Lane, $212,000.
Barbara A. S. Brinkman f/k/a Barbara A. S. Barr and Steven Glen Barr to Barabara A. S. Barr and Steven Glen Barr, 1749 Purdue Mountain Road, $1.
Boggs Township
Cynthia J. Burns By Sheriff a/k/a Cynthia A. Burns By Sheriff to Federal National Mortgage Association, 1996 Old 220 Road, $2,726.68.
George E. MacNamara to George E. MacNamara, Steven A. MacNamara and Chad E. MacNamara, 114 Sunset Acres, $1.
Burnside Township
Troy E. Barnyak a/k/a Troy Barnyak, Kathy Walizer, Dennis Walizer, Shane Lee Barnyak, Michelle Barnyak, Lance A. Barnyak and Amy Barnyak to Louis E. Barnyak, 172 Hilltop Drive, $1.
College Township
Eastern Communities LP and Fine Line Homes Inc to Steven L. Godfrey and Susan R. Hoopsick, 151 Washington Ave., $322,550.
Lucille Ripka Irrevocable Trust and Dennis R. Ripka to Brian J. Daigle and Emily H. Daigle, 2511 Shawn Circle, $207,000.
Ferguson Township
Jason G. Wendle, Jeffrey G. Wendle and JGW Associates LLC to JGW Associates LLC, 1337 Linn St., $1.
Margaret Kowalski to Margaret Kowalski Revocable Trust and Margaret Kowalski, 750 Breezewood Drive, $1.
Etta E. Barnes to Etta E. Barnes Irrevocable Trust and Carolyn K. Temperine, 1595 W. Whitehall Road, $1.
Anthony M. Marusiak to Quaid W. Spearing and Tara J. Spearing, 648 Kansa Ave., $184,500.
M. Dawn White to Aaron Roan, Property Located on Corner of Bristol and Park Center, $575,000.
Haines Township
Ashley G. Leggett Jr. a/k/a Ashley G. Lettett Jr. and Rebecca S. Leggett to Commonwealth of PA Dept of Transportation, Property Located in Haines Township, $1.
Halfmoon Township
Michael J. Colombo to Michael J. Colombo and Matthew J. Colombo, 743 Heritage Train Road, $1.
Harris Township
KBBH Partnership to Lisa A. Naperkoski, Property Located in Harris Township, $215,230.
KBBH Partnership to Andrew T. Pruzinsky Jr. and Anne Marie Pruzinsky, Property Located in Harris Township, $228,290.
Kevin J. Lloyd to Marilyn Eckley, 136 Old Stone Lane, $799,000.
Diane W. Oyler Estate and Gregory K. Oyler to Matthew J. Leah and Elizabeth G. Leah, 112 Circle Drive, $168,300.
Mark D. Mortensen and Deedre Mortensen to Tracie L. Mehalick, 117 Honeysuckle Drive, $1.
Howard Township
Sylvia R. Nyman Estate, Gail Miller Admrx to Howard Township, 151 Township Building Road, $20,000.
Howard Township to Howard Township, 151 Township Building Road, $1.
Sylvia R. Nyman Estate and Gail Miller Admrx to Sylvia R. Nyman Estate, Property Located on Township Building Road, $1.
James Bradley Babcock and Jacqueline K. Babcock to Brandon M. Johnson and Scott L. Johnson, Property Located on Old 220 Road, $12,000.
Huston Township
Terry W. Alexander, Carol Alexander a/k/a Carol E. Alexander to Terry W. Alexander, Carol E. Alexander and Clint W. Alexander, 4849 S. Eagle Valley Road, $1.
Liberty Township
Jay A. Bitner and Donna M. Bitner to Brandon Wayne Hanley, 185 Main St., $126,000.
Ralph E. Flory and Mary Flory to Ralph E. Flory, 110 Bald Eagle Forest Road, $1.
Patton Township
Donald P. Lynch Jr to Keith M. Stancu and Stacy M. Stancu, 201 Brynwood Drive, $340,000.
Polly H. Rallis Estate, Christos Rallis, Paul Rallis and Dennis Rallis to Michael C. Farley and Taylor Springer, 2054 Fairwood Lane, $246,500.
Muriel Finn by Agent a/k/a Muriel F. Finn by Agent to Paige Castellanos and Oscar Castellanos, 582 Galen Drive, $162,000.
Philipsburg Borough
S&H Investment Group LLC to John Edward Alderson Jr., 19 N. Sixth St., $1,500.
Thomas E. Holden and Lisa A. Holden to James D. Bacon, 325 N. 10th St., $139,900.
Port Matilda Borough
Charles I. Beard and Rebecca A. Beard to Commonwealth of PA Dept of Transportation, Property Located in Port Matilda Borough, $1.
Potter Township
George R. Brown Jr and Michelle K. Hill Brown to Michelle K. Hill Brown, 117 Deer Brook Lane, $1.
Snow Shoe Borough
Jean E. Haynes Estate by Sheriff, Elsie Craigo Heir By Sheriff, Nancy Bjerky & Heir by Sheriff and Unknown Heirs to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, 301 S. Moshannon Ave., $6,911.03.
Spring Township
Marjorie R. Joyner and Herman H. Joyner Jr. to Ledj LLC, 239 E. College Ave., $130,000.
Brian J. Blair to David L. Druckemiller and Sarah B. Druckemiller, Property Located on Jacksonville Road, $5,000.
Donald D. Breon and Delores Breon to Raymond L. Butler and Jona L. Butler, 495 Sunnyside Blvd., $33,000.
State College Borough
Collins O. Airhihenbuwa and Angele M. Kingue to Jude Liu and Zhifang Chen, 806 Stratford Drive, $145,000.
Roger C. Montemayor Revocable Trust and Roger C. Montemayor to Brian A. Damiani and Janice K. Damiani, 200 Highland Ave., $209,500.
Rhett D. McLaren, Ann T. McLaren by Agent a/k/a Ann Louise McLaren by Agent to Commonwealth of PA Dept of Trans, Property Located in State College Borough, $1.
Taylor Township
Anthony J. Delgrippo to Brian E. Cowher and Lydia M. Cowher, Property Located on South Eagle Valley Road, $7,700.
Walker Township
Steven B. Kann and Dawn M Kann to Joseph B. Roush, and Natalie Rose Roush, 219 Walker Crossing, $221,500.
Zion Associates to Cathryn G. Watson and Matthew B. Watson, 710 Mountain Stone Road, $219,570.
Raymond P. Kormanik and Roxann M. Kormanik to Raymond P. Kormanik, 113 Deer Run Court, $1.
S & A Homes to Michael G. Hamel and Rachel P. Hamel, 163 Franklin St., $309,500.
Robert O. Stauffer and Patricia K. Staugger to Jason E. Town and Katelyn M. Dion, 1096 E. Springfield Drive, $291,000.
Worth Township
Citifinancial Servicing LLC to Focus Optical Alignment Inc., 255 Shady Dell Road, $57,000.
