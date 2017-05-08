Marriage Licenses: May 9, 2017

The following applications for marriage licenses have been filed recently in the Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans’ Court in the Willowbank Building.
Melvyn Stuart Klein, Bellefonte, Susan Witkoski Hardy, Bellefonte
Patrick Hugh McGuire, Bellefonte, Bridget Lynn Hildebrand, Bellefonte
Joshua Glen Johnson, Spring Mills, Molly Ebeling McClenahan, Spring Mills
Curtis Michael Scott, Milesburg, Kara Suzanne Krebs, Milesburg
Mark Andrew Nartatez, Philipsburg, Krystan Nicole Shimmel, Philipsburg
Allen Thompson Smith, Philipsburg, Regina Kay Raymond, Osceola Mills
Travis Virgil Weaver, Spring Mills, Danielle Adele Shuey, Spring Mills
Santiago Morales Pamplona, State College, Corinne Alane Bower, State College
Michael Lee King, Lock Haven, Jessica Marie Galbraith, Lock Haven
Tyler James Tallman, State College, Kelly Elizabeth Vince, State College
James Anthony Gingerich, State College, Rebecca Anne Laurer, State College
Jason Daniel Hastings, Pleasant Gap, Lynda Joy Schirmer, Summerville
Kristopher Scott Mall, State College, Alissa Christine Cocolin, State College
Clinton Alan Kauffman, State College, Melissa May Freed, State College
Joseph Alexander S. Levitan, Bellefonte, Kayla Marie Johnson, Bellefonte
Eric Scott Summey, Milesburg, Whitney Elizabeth Snyder, Milesburg
Ronald Lee Bryan Jr., Morrisdale, Sue Ann Miller, Morrisdale
Ryan Anthony Lani, Altoona, Kelly Lynn Burtch, Altoona
Jason Edward Town, Bellefonte, Katelyn Marie Dion, Bellefonte
Devin Maurice Pryor, West Palm Beach, Fla., Katie Lynn Finelli, West Palm Beach, Fla.
Zachary Nicholas Heins, Bellefonte, Ariana Rae Leiner, Bellefonte
Bingzhang Zhou, State College, Yan Jiang, State College
