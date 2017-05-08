Public Records

May 08, 2017 11:05 AM

Marriage Licenses: May 9, 2017

The following applications for marriage licenses have been filed recently in the Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans’ Court in the Willowbank Building.

Melvyn Stuart Klein, Bellefonte, Susan Witkoski Hardy, Bellefonte

Patrick Hugh McGuire, Bellefonte, Bridget Lynn Hildebrand, Bellefonte

Joshua Glen Johnson, Spring Mills, Molly Ebeling McClenahan, Spring Mills

Curtis Michael Scott, Milesburg, Kara Suzanne Krebs, Milesburg

Mark Andrew Nartatez, Philipsburg, Krystan Nicole Shimmel, Philipsburg

Allen Thompson Smith, Philipsburg, Regina Kay Raymond, Osceola Mills

Travis Virgil Weaver, Spring Mills, Danielle Adele Shuey, Spring Mills

Santiago Morales Pamplona, State College, Corinne Alane Bower, State College

Michael Lee King, Lock Haven, Jessica Marie Galbraith, Lock Haven

Tyler James Tallman, State College, Kelly Elizabeth Vince, State College

James Anthony Gingerich, State College, Rebecca Anne Laurer, State College

Jason Daniel Hastings, Pleasant Gap, Lynda Joy Schirmer, Summerville

Kristopher Scott Mall, State College, Alissa Christine Cocolin, State College

Clinton Alan Kauffman, State College, Melissa May Freed, State College

Joseph Alexander S. Levitan, Bellefonte, Kayla Marie Johnson, Bellefonte

Eric Scott Summey, Milesburg, Whitney Elizabeth Snyder, Milesburg

Ronald Lee Bryan Jr., Morrisdale, Sue Ann Miller, Morrisdale

Ryan Anthony Lani, Altoona, Kelly Lynn Burtch, Altoona

Jason Edward Town, Bellefonte, Katelyn Marie Dion, Bellefonte

Devin Maurice Pryor, West Palm Beach, Fla., Katie Lynn Finelli, West Palm Beach, Fla.

Zachary Nicholas Heins, Bellefonte, Ariana Rae Leiner, Bellefonte

Bingzhang Zhou, State College, Yan Jiang, State College

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Penn State President Eric Barron finds details heart-wrenching and incomprehensible

Penn State President Eric Barron finds details heart-wrenching and incomprehensible 3:57

Penn State President Eric Barron finds details heart-wrenching and incomprehensible
No parent should have to go through this, Jim Piazza says 3:47

No parent should have to go through this, Jim Piazza says
Strong winds sweep State College 3:30

Strong winds sweep State College

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos