Marriage Licenses: May 16, 2017

The following applications for marriage licenses have been filed recently in the Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans’ Court in the Willowbank Building.
Behnoud Kermani, State College, Negar Ashrafi, State College
Nicholas Henry Storch, State College, Emma Elizabeth Kelsey, Warriors Mark
Richard Lee Reeder, Centre Hall, Pamela Lee Bush, Centre Hall
Anna Elizabeth Robuccio, State College, Paddy Ssentongo, State College
Lanny Beal Sommese, Port Matilda, Kristin Breslin Sommese, Port Matilda
Austin Garrett Van Meter, Springfield, Ohio, Amanda Kylie Weibel, State College
Esra Nur Bulan, State College, Fatih Furkan Bayraktar, Casselberry, Fla.
Matthew John Brandsema, State College, Betsy Marie Van Noy, State College
Timothy Joseph O’Donnell, Bellefonte, Lydia Naomi Flickinger, Bellefonte
Brian William Lambert, State College, Maria de Lourdes Izquierdo Miranda, State College
Donald Gilbert Litten, Sandy Ridge, Pamela Lititia Smith, Sandy Ridge
David Jonathon Modricker, Howard, Julie Anne Willits, Bellefonte
Comments