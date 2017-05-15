Public Records

Marriage Licenses: May 16, 2017

The following applications for marriage licenses have been filed recently in the Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans’ Court in the Willowbank Building.

Behnoud Kermani, State College, Negar Ashrafi, State College

Nicholas Henry Storch, State College, Emma Elizabeth Kelsey, Warriors Mark

Richard Lee Reeder, Centre Hall, Pamela Lee Bush, Centre Hall

Anna Elizabeth Robuccio, State College, Paddy Ssentongo, State College

Lanny Beal Sommese, Port Matilda, Kristin Breslin Sommese, Port Matilda

Austin Garrett Van Meter, Springfield, Ohio, Amanda Kylie Weibel, State College

Esra Nur Bulan, State College, Fatih Furkan Bayraktar, Casselberry, Fla.

Matthew John Brandsema, State College, Betsy Marie Van Noy, State College

Timothy Joseph O’Donnell, Bellefonte, Lydia Naomi Flickinger, Bellefonte

Brian William Lambert, State College, Maria de Lourdes Izquierdo Miranda, State College

Donald Gilbert Litten, Sandy Ridge, Pamela Lititia Smith, Sandy Ridge

David Jonathon Modricker, Howard, Julie Anne Willits, Bellefonte

