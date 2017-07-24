Marriage Licenses: July 25, 2017

The following applications for marriage licenses have been filed recently in the Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans’ Court in the Willowbank Building.
Michael Lee Gantt, New Bloomfield, Jodi Eileen Breon, Bellefonte
Conrad Eric Lutz, Fort Walton Beach, Fla., Molly Rose Hesketh, Fort Walton Beach, Fla.
Thomas Christopher Walker, Boalsburg, Meghan Lynn Sweeney, Boalsburg
Nicholas Harrington, Port Matilda, Deni-Jo Williams, Port Matilda
Rachael Lynne Belinda, Bellefonte, Michael Patrick Lorenzo, Bellefonte
David Benney Tracy, Centre Hall, Wendy Anne Muzzio, Centre Hall
Scott Chung-He Yeaple, Washington, D.C., Alyse Nancy Fong, Washington, D.C.
Austin Devore Lewis, Aaronsburg, Kendra Danielle Yearick, Aaronsburg
Cordis William McCloskey Jr., Bellefonte, Dawn Marie Staver, Bellefonte
Jon Cortland Thompson, Philipsburg, Michelle Lee McKay, Philipsburg
Jon Jason Voortman, Pleasant Gap, Christina Anne Mullen, Pleasant Gap
Wang Xiang, State College, Wenjing Ruan, State College
Comments