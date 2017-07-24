Marriage Licenses: July 25, 2017

Public Records

The following applications for marriage licenses have been filed recently in the Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans’ Court in the Willowbank Building.

Michael Lee Gantt, New Bloomfield, Jodi Eileen Breon, Bellefonte

Conrad Eric Lutz, Fort Walton Beach, Fla., Molly Rose Hesketh, Fort Walton Beach, Fla.

Thomas Christopher Walker, Boalsburg, Meghan Lynn Sweeney, Boalsburg

Nicholas Harrington, Port Matilda, Deni-Jo Williams, Port Matilda

Rachael Lynne Belinda, Bellefonte, Michael Patrick Lorenzo, Bellefonte

David Benney Tracy, Centre Hall, Wendy Anne Muzzio, Centre Hall

Scott Chung-He Yeaple, Washington, D.C., Alyse Nancy Fong, Washington, D.C.

Austin Devore Lewis, Aaronsburg, Kendra Danielle Yearick, Aaronsburg

Cordis William McCloskey Jr., Bellefonte, Dawn Marie Staver, Bellefonte

Jon Cortland Thompson, Philipsburg, Michelle Lee McKay, Philipsburg

Jon Jason Voortman, Pleasant Gap, Christina Anne Mullen, Pleasant Gap

Wang Xiang, State College, Wenjing Ruan, State College

