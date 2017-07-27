Real Estate Transactions: July 3 - July 7, 2017

The following property transactions, those most recently released to the Centre Daily Times, were recorded from July 3, 2017, through July 7, 2017, in the office of the Centre County Recorder of Deeds.
Bellefonte Borough
Hannah E. Sidelinger now known as Hannah E. Yingling to Wendy L. Larson and Adam M. Abruzzini, 138 Haupt Ave., $220,000.
Alan Investments III LLC to Peter A. Serefine Jr. and Staisha Hancock, 212 E. High St., $52,000.
Eric J. Luckie and Nicole R. Counsil now known as Nicole R. Luckie to Eric J. Luckie and Nicole R. Luckie, 328 E. Logan St., $1.
Benner Township
Matilda Ann Lockard to Daniel P. Watson Jr. and Jenny E. Watson, 1195 Buffalo Run Road, $194,900.
Village of Nittany Glen LP to Mitchell L. Staub and Chelsie L. Adams, 230 Fawn Valley Road, $208,466.
Jonathan J. Mortensen to Amy J. Steele and Seth J. Steele, 678 Buffalo Run Road, $205,500.
Centre Hall Borough
Stephane H. Gawlowicz and Johey T. Verfaille to Johey T. Verfaille, 109 N. Pennsylvania Ave., $1.
College Township
Dangaia A. S. Sims and Ronald R. Sims to Charles N. Boynton and Heidi B. Dessecker, 100 Jefferson Ave., Unit 128, $200,000.
Marylee C. Taylor to High Chaparral LLC, 830 Henszey St., $237,000.
Frank A. Molinaro and Kera A. Molinaro to Wayne A. Nevills and Kerri A. Nevills, 111 Lincoln Ave., $200,000.
Winnie S. Smith to Winnie S. Smith, William Price and Stuart Price, 322 Matilda Ave., $1.
Fieldstone Investors Group LLC to S&A Homes Inc., 136 Windrush Road, $80,000.
The Donald C. Taylor Primary Residence Protector Trust, Linnette P. Taylor Trustee and Dawn Taylor-Klingler Trustee to Kyle M. Rinaldi and Arianna Mischello, 280 Spring St., $195,000.
Raymond M. Mazzocchi and Lisa A. Mazzocchi to Robert T. Wilson and Melissa R. Wilson, 851 Oak Ridge Ave., $90,000.
Philip I. Jury and E. Kay Jury also known as Emily Kay Jury to Lucas W. Vincent and Catherine W. Vincent, 316 Willow Ave., $262,500.
Caitlin E. Dennett now known as Caitlin Dennett Smith and Curtis F. Smith to Derek Hall and Meggie Hall, 111 Gibbons St., $165,250.
Gary Bontrager and Lisa Bontrager to Keisuke Hirano and Martha B. Few, 130 Wild Rose Way, $690,000.
Letwo Ventures LLC to Jack Robert Schuster and Bonnie Carol McDonald, 136 Gaslight Circle, $77,500.
Charles F. Nicholson and Erica L. Phillips to Dustin E. Best, 1154 Cortland Drive, $325,000.
Curtin Township
Clint E. Weaver and Nina Weaver to Nina Weaver, 125 Sayers Hill Road, $1.
Ferguson Township
Kathleen M. Futcher to Ronald J. Smith and Margaret H. Smith, 3301 Shellers Bend #927, $260,900.
Changsheng Liu by agent and Fei Gao to Michael J. Stedelin and Jennifer M. Stedelin, 697 Tanger Drive, $385,000.
Poole Family Limited Partnership to S&A Homes Inc., 115 Red Willow Road, $69,900.
Jeffrey Russel Hahn and Kendra A. Hahn to Benjamin R. Paul and Jessica L. Paul, 209 Delaware Road, $236,500.
Nicholas A. Reitz and Rebecca E. Reitz by agent to Stephen Tamborelli and Breanna Tamborelli, 1443 West Park Hills Ave., $270,500.
Leon S. Slear and Geraldine L. Slear to Robert J. Neyhart and Patricia M. Neyhart, 156 Harvest Run Road, $329,900.
Halfmoon Township
Justin T. Knavel and Lynn Anne Knavel to Ronald Brandon Wrye and Crisinda Marie, 26 Pauls Ave., $248,000.
Nena M. Ellis to Erika P. Davis and James C. Davis, 128 Roland Drive, $411,000.
Sandra Peters now known as Sandra Podgurski to Rick L. Spicer and Suzi L. Spicer, property on Route SR-0550, $65,000.
Harris Township
KBBH Partnership to Wendell Smith and Gina Campagnolo-Smith, property located in Harris Township, $193,938.
Michelle L. Miller to Samara Norman and Benjamin Norman, 212 Cedar Run Road, $349,000.
KBBH Partnership to Eric P. Reiber and Katie M. Reiber, property located in Harris Township, $215,727.
Erla J. Jodon to Joseph Michael Violi, 947 Tressler St., $209,000.
Liberty Township
Joel E. Young and Kristin M. Young to John R. Gradel and Brady D. Carnahan, 188 Bald Eagle Forest Road, $56,750.
Kurt L. McKinney Jr. and Bridget M. McKinney to Rick D. Miller and Chris A. Miller, property on Sugar Camp Road, $65,000.
Milesburg Borough
Timothy A. McClincy and Beth K. McClincy to Curtis F. Smith and Caitlin Dennett Smith, 208 Cove St., $179,900.
Kimberly E. Hurley and Richard Hurley to Rchard E. Newman and Carol L. Newman, 211 Smith St., $300,000.
Karen Lea Shirk-Wellar to Christopher J. Gilham and Dayna M. Gilham, 301 First St., $224,750.
Millheim Township
Janet E. Smith formerly knowns as Janet E. Hochsprung and John J. Smith Jr. to Trevor R. Wenger and Lori J. DiFolco, 138 Penn St., $185,000.
Patton Township
Rickey Spicer and Suzie Spicer to Matthew J. Heckman, 1067 Fox Hill Road, $415,000.
Myra J. Nypaver Estate, David M. Nypaver and Janice A McCarthy to Stephen E. Peterson and Tracey B. Peterson, 119 Red Alder Road, $340,000.
Paul Supko and Carol M. Supko to Jay C. Kisslack and Kristi J. Fernbaugh, 1107 Deerbrook Drive, $439,500.
James J. Karchner and Denise L. Karchner to Kim A. Lukens and Stephanie A. Lukens, 189 Hemlock Hill Road, $110,000.
S&A Homes Inc. to Scott H. Medina and Ashley L. Medina, 1710 Woodledge Drive, $408,501.
Paselli LLC to DCM LLC, 227 Strouse Ave., $256,000.
Saribelle LLC to DCM LLC, 231 Strouse Ave., $129,000.
Centre County Housing and Land Trust to Kera J. Kollman, 133 Woodycrest St., $168,500.
Penn Township
David K. Richardson and Joann L. Richardson to Joann L. Richardson, 140 Abbies Lane, $1.
Lisa A. Rebuck by agent to Robert L. Haney, 406 Coburn Road, $1.
Philipsburg Borough
Franklin Charles Sipes and Kelly Lynn Sipes to Joseph Timothy Merryman and Kimberly Ann Merryman, 400 Berkley St., $110,000.
Port Matilda Township
First National Bank of PA to Camillo Properties, 100 S. High St., $275,000.
Potter Township
Ronald J. Murphy and Katherine R. Murphy to Jeffrey J. Vones and Erica J. Vones, property located on Lower Georges Valley Road, $87,500.
Rush Township
John Showers, Lori H. Belko, Lynette Phillips and Ronnie Lee Phillips Jr. to Adam J. Smith, 300 Walker St., $119,000.
Tax Claim Bureau of Centre County, John E. Brelo, Sandra Brelo to Tonya Scott, 290 State St., $1,000.
Leroy A. Nearhood and Janet P. Nearhood to Ashley Dawn Martain, 508 Hemlock St., $104,900.
Spring Township
Matthew D. Truesdale and Eric Truesdale to Jeffery T. Smead, 146 S. Main St., $178,600.
Noelle R. Waggett to Wendy Miller, 135 Sunset Ave., $143,000.
Faye L. Zimmerman Estate and Carol L. Parkes Executrix to Christian E. Bone and Bethany J. Bone, 157 Nittany St., $156,000.
Thelma M. Roadarmel by agent to Martha E. Hartle and Thomas S. Smith, 250 S. Harrison Road, $93,000.
Graymont (PA) Inc. to Graymont (PA) Inc., 205 S. Harrison Road, $1.
Amy L. Garver to Elizabeth F. Gage, 941 W. Water St., $125,000.
State College Borough
Louisa Pacheco also known as Luisa E. Pacheco by agent to Edward J. Kahler II, Jennifer D. Kahler and Jackson J. Spielvogel, 1184 S. Atherton St., $180,000.
Kathleen C. Dreihaus and Eileen M. Trauth to Sherry S. McCullough and John M. McCullough, 423 Ridge Ave., $565,000.
John L. Smith Estate and Michelle Smith to Grace Connection Associates LLC, 417 E. Beaver Ave., $1.
Seungjin Kim and Hyunjong Yoo to Paul Medvedev and Etya Amsalem, 1031 Amelia Ave., $437,000.
Grace Baer Holderman Estate, Kenna H. Adatte and Vinnie G. Holderman to Todd F. Keiser and Sacha D. Keiser, 626 Ridge Ave., $1.
Taylor Township
Alexis J. Crawford to Jon B. McGary and Ashley L. McGary, 144 Stewart Lane, $281,450.
Union Township
Ernest G. Ammerman Estate also known as Ernest Glenn Ammerman Estate, Marcia Lou Roberts and James Glenn Ammerman to Ammerman Farm LLC, 364 Ammerman Road, $350,000.
Walker Township
Salvatore Cirri and Stephanie Cirri to Ermalinda A. Stephens, Dianne M. McCarter and Michael J. McCarter, 207 Pebble Lane, $129,000.
John C. Weixel to David M. Weixel, 158 McMullen Road, $1.
David M. Weixel and Sharon I. Weixel to David M. Weixel and Sharon I. Weixel, 158 McMullen Road, $1.
Todd D. Sherman and Stephen Romine to Kayleen E. Notchick and Adam B. Czankner, 205 Riverstone Lane, $137,000.
Comments