Public Records

Marriage Licenses: Aug. 1, 2017

July 31, 2017 11:14 AM

The following applications for marriage licenses have been filed recently in the Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans’ Court in the Willowbank Building.

Bernardo Augusto De Oliveira Vieira, State College, Laura Freitas Almeida, State College

Bryan Cameron Good, State College, Alexandra Hardy Guyer, State College

Edward Stanley Owen, State College, Shantelle Jonee Jones-Williams, State College

Ketan Kalidas Patel, Uxbridge, Mass., Amanda Elizabeth Wagner, Uxbridge, Mass.

Joseph Michael Powers, Pleasant Gap, Shelby Louise Wellar, Pleasant Gap

Ryan Michael Durgin, Julian, Kimberly Dawn Squier, Julian

Alexander Taylor Gunsallus, Bellefonte, Latricia Louise Frymyer, Bellefonte

Tyler Curtis Williams, State College, Jessica Leigh Bailey, State College

Solomon Clair Beck, Huntingdon, Jessica Ellen Mills, Huntingdon

Ryan William Saal, Bellefonte, Allison Marie Gentzel, Bellefonte

Nicholas Alexander Pressley, State College, Jenna Ruth Henry, State College

Michael Alan Domiano, Bellefonte, Ashley Marie Carper, Bellefonte

Liviu Alexandru Degeratu, Bellefonte, Robbin Alese Zirkle, Bellefonte

Silas Thane Thompson, Philipsburg, Caitlin Jane Granville, Philipsburg

Dominick Kenneth Halterman, Bellefonte, Victoria Anne Olick, Bellefonte

Trent Eugene McCutcheon, Tyrone, Amy Louise Hosband, Tyrone

William Clayton Wenrick Jr., Spring Mills, Bonnie Jean Muthersbaugh, Millheim

