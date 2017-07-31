Marriage Licenses: Aug. 1, 2017

The following applications for marriage licenses have been filed recently in the Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans’ Court in the Willowbank Building.
Bernardo Augusto De Oliveira Vieira, State College, Laura Freitas Almeida, State College
Bryan Cameron Good, State College, Alexandra Hardy Guyer, State College
Edward Stanley Owen, State College, Shantelle Jonee Jones-Williams, State College
Ketan Kalidas Patel, Uxbridge, Mass., Amanda Elizabeth Wagner, Uxbridge, Mass.
Joseph Michael Powers, Pleasant Gap, Shelby Louise Wellar, Pleasant Gap
Ryan Michael Durgin, Julian, Kimberly Dawn Squier, Julian
Alexander Taylor Gunsallus, Bellefonte, Latricia Louise Frymyer, Bellefonte
Tyler Curtis Williams, State College, Jessica Leigh Bailey, State College
Solomon Clair Beck, Huntingdon, Jessica Ellen Mills, Huntingdon
Ryan William Saal, Bellefonte, Allison Marie Gentzel, Bellefonte
Nicholas Alexander Pressley, State College, Jenna Ruth Henry, State College
Michael Alan Domiano, Bellefonte, Ashley Marie Carper, Bellefonte
Liviu Alexandru Degeratu, Bellefonte, Robbin Alese Zirkle, Bellefonte
Silas Thane Thompson, Philipsburg, Caitlin Jane Granville, Philipsburg
Dominick Kenneth Halterman, Bellefonte, Victoria Anne Olick, Bellefonte
Trent Eugene McCutcheon, Tyrone, Amy Louise Hosband, Tyrone
William Clayton Wenrick Jr., Spring Mills, Bonnie Jean Muthersbaugh, Millheim
