Marriage Licenses: Aug. 8, 2017

The following applications for marriage licenses have been filed recently in the Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans’ Court in the Willowbank Building.
Jason McGilloway, League City, Texas, Christie Lee Bettle, League City, Texas
Dwight Sheats Freed, Rebersburg, Lindsay Mae Houtz, Spring Mills
Daniel Micah Eissenstat, State College, Sunhee Jang, State College
Kenneth Wayne Howell Jr., Bellefonte, Terri Elaine Light, Bellefonte
Ryan Dustin Read, Clarence, Jennifer Marie Reagan, Clarence
Kyler Thomas Saxion, Coburn, Logan Adele Strouse, Coburn
Andrey Borisovich Kurbatov, Pleasant Gap, Rachel Lee Frazier, Pleasant Gap
John Council Wilroy III, Richmond, Va., Grethcn Rebecca Ross, State College
Matthew David Allen, Woodward, Tanya Lee Dinges, Woodward
Tracey Scott Fetters, Bellefonte, Christina Marie Barnhart, Bellefonte
John Gregory Derendinger Jr., Spring Mills, Crystal Gail Bingaman, Spring Mills
Tyler Anthony Sasala, Boalsburg, Shannah Rae Boring, Boalsburg
Harrison Stewart King, Bellefonte, Jenna Ann Doksa, Bellefonte
George Darrick Gullo, Portersville, Wendy Jean Lucas, Portersville
Brandon Scott Struble, Bellefonte, Ashley Nicole McLaughlin, Mahaffey
