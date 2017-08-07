Public Records

Marriage Licenses: Aug. 8, 2017

August 07, 2017 3:05 PM

The following applications for marriage licenses have been filed recently in the Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans’ Court in the Willowbank Building.

Jason McGilloway, League City, Texas, Christie Lee Bettle, League City, Texas

Dwight Sheats Freed, Rebersburg, Lindsay Mae Houtz, Spring Mills

Daniel Micah Eissenstat, State College, Sunhee Jang, State College

Kenneth Wayne Howell Jr., Bellefonte, Terri Elaine Light, Bellefonte

Ryan Dustin Read, Clarence, Jennifer Marie Reagan, Clarence

Kyler Thomas Saxion, Coburn, Logan Adele Strouse, Coburn

Andrey Borisovich Kurbatov, Pleasant Gap, Rachel Lee Frazier, Pleasant Gap

John Council Wilroy III, Richmond, Va., Grethcn Rebecca Ross, State College

Matthew David Allen, Woodward, Tanya Lee Dinges, Woodward

Tracey Scott Fetters, Bellefonte, Christina Marie Barnhart, Bellefonte

John Gregory Derendinger Jr., Spring Mills, Crystal Gail Bingaman, Spring Mills

Tyler Anthony Sasala, Boalsburg, Shannah Rae Boring, Boalsburg

Harrison Stewart King, Bellefonte, Jenna Ann Doksa, Bellefonte

George Darrick Gullo, Portersville, Wendy Jean Lucas, Portersville

Brandon Scott Struble, Bellefonte, Ashley Nicole McLaughlin, Mahaffey

