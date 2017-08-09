Real Estate Transactions: July 17 - July 21, 2017

The following property transactions, those most recently released to the Centre Daily Times, were recorded from July 17, 2017, through July 21, 2017, in the office of the Centre County Recorder of Deeds.
Bellefonte Borough
Gordon E. Hall and Molly A. Hall to Ashlee M. Bowser, 372 E. Beaver St., $164,000.
Lester L. Shivery to Christian D. Fishel Sr., 710 W. Lamb St., $150,000.
Benner Township
Trevor D. Squillario to Brian P. Harr and Alexis N. Harr, 129 Kavas Circle, $254,000.
Commonwealth of PA and Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission to Edward G. Maxwell, J. Allen Witherite II and BMW Partnership , 465 Robinson Lane, $110,000.
Madaline L. Yarnell by attorney to Paul A. Rhoades Jr., 996 Purdue Mountain Road, $120,000.
Boggs Township
Robert A. Thompson, Katelyn K. Thompson and Dustin R. Thompson to David M. Greenaway and Ingrid J. Greenaway, 1360 Circle Road, $35,000.
College Township
Village at Canterbury LP to Renee L. Demay, Property located in College Township, $628,940.
John P. Schoeneman Jr. and Haining Schoeneman to Andrew T. Lee and Ginny D. Lee, 120 Rhaubert Circle, $225,000.
Estate of Barbara B. Sarra a/k/a Barbara Sarra, Joesph D. Sarra and Scott S. Sarra to Yiming Liu, 120 Mossey Glen Road, $620,000.
Betty M. Stephenson to Todd Setcavage and Ashlie Setcavage, 723 Tussey Lane, $185,000.
Estate of Susan B. Meyer a/k/a Susan Bond Meyer and Steven M. Meyer to Thomas Hall and Barbara Hall, 1015 Greenbriar Drive, $550,000.
J Monroe Associates LLC to Lisa Gerrato, 248 Wiltree Court, $327,922.
Alan S. Krug and Elaine M. Krug to Charles K. Hickman and Janet S. Hickman, 210 Horizon Drive, $372,000.
Stearns Boal LP to Adam J. Marcovitch and Jennifer D. Marcovitch, 154 Primrose Court, $375,000.
Narendrakumar S. Patel and Pritiben N. Patel to Wangjae You, 101 Washington Ave., $275,000.
Donna F. Dunmire to Robert William Fuller and Carie Elizabeth McKenzie, 1110 Shamrock Ave., $269,500.
Ferguson Township
Randall J. Watkins to Nathan R. Bish and Katie L. Bish, 2321 W. Whitehall Road, $82,500.
Jean Ann Borkowski to Jean Ann Borkowski and Dennis W. Borkowski, 2262 Bristol Ave., $1.
Jingzhi Huang and Lily Feng to Jian Jiao and Hongjie Liu, 251 Hawknest Road, $393,000.
BRE RC Northland PA LP to Suso 4 Northland LP, 1300 N. Atherton St., $15,895,000.
Brandi L. Wagner and Frank C. Wagner III to Robert A. Hart and Susan R. Hart, 371 Selders Circle, $220,000.
S&A Homes Inc. to Hamid Emami-Meybodi and Maedeh Motamedi-Sedeh, 105 Red Willow Road, $370,977.
Mark J. Rameker and Darcy Rameker to Gordon E. Hall and Molly A. Hall, 2321 Abington Circle, $329,900.
Ronald L. Rehmeyer and Joan M. Ritchie to RYB International LLC, 356 E. Clinton Ave., $575,000.
Michael R. Tonks and Margret J. Tonks to Efrain Marimon and Anthony C. Didlake Jr., 210 Hawknest Road, $375,500.
Robert B. Welshans and Nancy S. Welshans to Darin Chase Barker and Cheryl J. Barker, 1748 Manor Court, $301,250.
Fred A. Strouse by agent to Beatrice D. Sommer, 3107 Westover Drive, $260,000.
Moza Fay and Lauren Fay to Omar Fernandes, 2392 Old Gatesburg Road, $219,000.
Halfmoon Township
Patti M. Worden to Ryan Kyle Moore and Scotti Marie Moore, 11 Fay Circle, $275,000.
William C. Sigel and Bonnie Lynn Sigel to Theodore S. Schaeffer and Marissa E. Schaeffer, 2093 Halfmoon Valley Road, $498,000.
David M. Kuskowski and Ann L. Kuskowski to Lorn M. Ray and Deborah L. Ray, 14 Flank Circle, $293,500.
Harris Township
Roger E. Shenk and Donna D. Shenk to Raymond Luebbers Revocable Living Trust and Raymond Luebbers, 119 Pilgrim Drive, $ 488,000.
Andrea L. Roth to Myron Z. Blahy and Olga M. Blahy, 245 Plymouth Circle, $250,000.
KBBH Partnership to Kestrel LLC, Property located in Harris Township, $193,805.
KBBH Partnership to Jared J. Blecher, Property located in Harris Township, $199,750.
Howard Borough
Nancy Foust by sheriff to LSF9 Master Participation Trust, 137 Maple St., $79,000.
Howard Township
Richard G. Lucas, Norma A. Lucas, Beth A. Lucas and Matthew A. Hill to Richard G. Lucas, Norma A. Lucas, Beth Ann Lucas-Hill and Matthew A. Hill, 522 Crock Lane, $1.
Beth A. Lucas, Matthew A. Hill, Richard G. Lucas and Norma A. Lucas to Beth Ann Lucas-Hill, Matthew A. Hill, Richard G. Lucas and Norma A. Lucas, 522 Crock Lane, $1.
Beth A. Lucas-Hill, Matthew A. Hill, Richard G. Lucas and Norma A. Lucas to Beth Ann Lucas-Hill, Matthew A. Hill, Richard G. Lucas and Norma A. Lucas, 521 Crock Lane, $1.
Huston Township
John L. Vanderhoof Jr. a/k/a John Vanderhoof Jr. by sheriff to Saratoga Partners LP, 194 Wagner Lane, $85,735.
Marion Township
Lori A. Bartley by sheriff to HSBC Bank USA, 4326 Jacksonville Road, $7,000.
Patton Township
Sean N. Brennan and Rachel A. Brennan to Seunghoon Bang and Mijung Cho, 209 Doubletree Place, $345,000.
S&A Homes Inc. to Donghui Jeong and Hyun Seol Park, 109 Deans Way, $387,286.
David J. Sillner and Andrea M. Yevchak n/k/a Andrea Y. Sillner to Michael J. Leidy and Dawn M. Leidy, 461 Canterbury Lane, $280,000.
Michael E. Reinert and Isabel L. Reinert to Donald F. Heaney and Chantal Binet, 353 Scotia Road, $467,500.
Toby C. Duveneck by agent and Brittney Duveneck by agent to Cartus Financial Corporation, 295 Montauk Circle, $654,900.
Cartus Financial Corporation to Rima Rana Patel and Veeral B. Patel, 295 Montauk Circle, $654,900.
Estate of Aline L. Hoffman and Mark G. Hoffman to State College Access Church, 312 Ghaner Drive, $1.
Penn Township
David M. Thompson and Giselle Louise Thompson to Kyler T. Saxion and Logan A. Strouse, 265 Coburn Road, $90,000.
Philipsburg Borough
John L. Williams Sr. and Candy L. Williams to Stonebraker LLC, 215 E. Pine St., $15,000.
Kin-Ky LLC to Yellow Drake LLC, 211 E. Presqueisle St., $108,000.
Estate of Deborah A. Boyd, Paula Johnson and unknown heirs by sheriff to LSF9 Master Participation Trust, 203 E. Spruce St., $4,136.83.
Andree R. Walters to Diane E. McPherson, 102 S. Ninth St., $139,000.
Port Matilda Borough
Clark A. Reese Sr. and Kathy M. Reese to Kenneth Livezey and Kimberly A. Livezey, 501 E. Plank Road, $155,000.
Michelle M. Henry to Jeffrey Bennett, 606 S. High St., $130,000.
Potter Township
Valley Business Associates LP, Salvatore L. Nicosia Jr. and Pauline R. Nicosia to Orvis E. Corman and Amy S. Harter, 290 Pepper Ridge Drive, $62,000.
Roy S. Knepp and Sharon Knepp to James G. Homan, Debra A. Homan, Jared L. Allen and Erica R. Allen, 335 Main Road, $54,000.
Sharon A. Bubb to George A. Kuhlman and Shawn M. Kuhlman, Property located on Church Hill Road, $85,000.
Howard W. Dashem and Justin T. Dashem to Bryan M. Wasson, David J. Wasson and Catherine A. Wasson, Property located on Williams Road, $125,000.
Rush Township
James Peter Moore and Joann Moore to William J. Hefferan, 1854 State St., $1.
Gary A. Helsel and Melissa W. Helsel to Gary A. Helsel, 102 Oakwood Drive, $1.
Michael W. Owens Jr. and Crystal L. Owens to Mandy Thompson, 453 S. Centre St., $125,000.
Betty A. Mantz to Ely Mantz, 175 Game Reserve Road, $1.
David G. Arnold to Jerry A. Chapman and Tamara M. Chapman, 126 Terry St., $94,000.
Snow Shoe Township
Rachael D. Kuhaneck by sheriff to U.S. Bank, 396 Poormanside Road, $8,267.49.
Spring Township
JFDC Land Acquisition LLC to Michael A. Rosencrance and Karen K. Rosencrance, 231 Jonathan Lane, $252,602.10.
JFDC Land Acquisition LLC to Mark G. Brumbaugh, 224 Jonathan Lane, $197,900.
Ashlee M. Gerardi n/k/a Ashlee M. Reese to Zachary Albright and Kristin Albright, 240 Amberleigh Lane, $239,000.
William J. Mindziak and Michelle L. Mindziak to Vincent J. Nicosia and Shannon M. Nicosia, 235 Musser Lane, $229,900.
Stephanie A. Reese by sheriff and James L. Reese by sheriff to Bank of America, 158 Honeybee Lane, $9,099.68.
Tyler W. Fuller and Miranda E. Karr n/k/a Miranda E. Fuller to Matthew R. Sherretz, 1525 Axemann Road, $100,000.
State College Borough
Thomas Bellet and Mickey Bellet to Thomas Jesse Bellet, 804 Stratford Drive, $142,500.
Sarah Fagerty to Vera Sevostyanova, 812 Stratford Drive, Apt. 16, $125,000.
Estate of Anne G. Shamonsky a/k/a Ann G. Shamonsky, Margaret Shamonsky, and Ellen Bingham and Dorothy Shamonsky to Margaret Shamonsky, 1125 Smithfield St., $1.
Timothy Michael Murtha and Erin Elizabeth Murtha to Ann Nguyen, 136 Hillcrest Ave., $475,000.
Tess A. Russo and Kenneth D. Mankoff to Howard S. Witham, Barbara L. Witham and Timothy E. Witham, 744 Jackson St., $586,000.
Catherine Hill-Herndon and Roger A. Herndon to Thomas C. P. Karnezos and Julia L. B. Karnezos, 130 Hartswick Ave., $329,900.
Union Township
Richard K. Hall II and Pamela J. Hall to John R. Erickson, 240 W. Union St., $154,000.
Walker Township
David B. Zook and Lydia Ann Zook to Levi Z. Fisher, Susan Marie Fisher, David S. Blank and Thelma Jane Blank, Property located in Walker Township, $250,000.
Frank T. Ello and Kerry L. Ello to Taylor N. Sickels, Matthew S. Eger and Stephen P. Homan, 1110 Nittany Crest Ave., $160,000.
David M. Cole to Zachary A. Miller and Tasia J. McMath, 339 Deitrich Road, $65,900.
Worth Township
Taylor Mastro Family Trust, William D. Taylor and Andrea M. Mastro to Colonial Hardwoods Inc., 793 Sunnyside Hollow Road, $340,000.
