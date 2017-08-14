Public Records

Marriage Licenses: Aug. 15, 2017

August 14, 2017 9:41 PM

The following applications for marriage licenses have been filed recently in the Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans’ Court in the Willowbank Building.

Matthew Ryan Orndorf, Woodward, Kylie Mykal-Ann Cox, Woodward

Jonathan Michael Huey, Aaronsburg, Michelle Renee Carbonara, Aaronsburg

Michael William Green, Bellefonte, Cara Marie Bell, Bellefonte

Christopher Simon Motch, State College, Maureen Patricia Holtz, State College

John Henninger Deitrich, Pleasant Gap, Chelsea Lynne Royer, Pleasant Gap

Jordan Robert Evans, Centre Hall, Caitlin Ann Dornbusch, Centre Hall

Evan James Duffey, Bellefonte, Maria Elizabeth Rogus, Bellefonte

Darren Curtis Boyd, Port Matilda, Taylor Morgan Cingle, Port Matilda

Bradley James Schwenk, State College, Kellie Lynn Claar, State College

Bryan Donald Holland, Julian, Ashley Suzanne Young, Julian

