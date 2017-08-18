Real Estate Transactions: July 24 - July 28, 2017

The following property transactions, those most recently released to the Centre Daily Times, were recorded from July 24, 2017, through July 28, 2017, in the office of the Centre County Recorder of Deeds.
Bellefonte Borough
Dale F. Rhoads to Bryan S. Rhoads and Denise L. Rhoads, 415 E. Howard St., $1.
Benner Township
Delores B. Thompson to Joshua C. Beard, 1031 Buffalo Run Road, $200,000.
Boggs Township
George E. Holt and Christine E. Holt to George E. Holt, Christine E. Holt, Grace Anne Holt, Charles D. Horn and Catlin Ananda Horn, 181 Gordons Road, $1.
Burnside Township
Louis E. Barnyak to Carrie A. Barnyak and Douglas K. Fogleman, 172 Hilltop Drive, $1.
Centre Hall
Diane S. Grimm and Carol W. Rabian to Matthew A. Powell and Elizabeth B. Powell, 105 Brichele Ave., $323,900.
Patrick N. Smith and Angela M. Smith to Patrick N. Smith, 122 Brichele Ave., $1.
Judy L. Lance and the Estate of William L. Lance a/k/a William Leroy Lance Sr. to Brandon M. Brooks and Marie C. Brooks, 134 Grandview Road, $192,000.
College Township
Jennifer A. Pelter and Rick A. Baum to Jennifer A. Pelter, 109 Oakwood Drive, $1.
John H. Mitchell Jr., trustee of the Estate of B. Richard Mitchell to State College Area School District, property located on Oak Lane, $3,000.
Mary Ellyn Johnson by agents to George M. McCormick and Joann S. McCormick, 748 Tussey Lane, $215,000.
James Ahn and Erika Ahn to Sean N. Brennan, 310 Dover Circle, $649,900.
Fieldstone Investors Group LLC to College Township, 1481 E. College Ave., $1.
Stearns Boal LP to Mitchell T. Lawson and Denise C. Lawson, 175 Pepperberry Lane, $131,000.
John H. Ziegler and Dorothy J. Ziegler to Jill S. Shockey, 200 W. Whitehall Road, $250,000.
Eastern Communities LP and Fine Line Homes to Judith S. Chase, 141 Washington Ave., $315,555.
Brian P. Anderson and Colleen M. Anderson to David Michael Chambers and Taylor B. Chambers, 1209 Haymaker Road, $313,000.
Jacquelyn R. O. Beiter to Briana Hazzi and Susana Hernandez-Hazzi, 100 Lincoln Ave., $229,000.
William H. Lloyd and Amy J. Lloyd to Pamela C. Long, 132 Lincoln Ave., $200,000.
Curtin Township
David Aman f/k/a Dave Aman and Barbara J. Aman to David Aman, Barbara J. Aman, Ronald Lee Aman and John Michael Aman, 55 Front St., $1.
Ferguson Township
Scientific Systems Inc. to Teledyne Instruments Inc., 349 Science Park Road, $2,595,000.
Craig Kaniecki and Danielle B. Kaniecki to Xinxin Song, 2098 Pine Cliff Road, $387,000.
Liliya B. Ventsel to Gargi Bhattacharyya and Sekhar Bhattacharyya, 2394 Autumnwood Drive, $413,000.
Christopher David Rahn and Jeanne Vidmar Rahn to Kelly M. Austin and Allison K. Austin, 1506 Ridgemaster Drive, $455,000.
Wendy S. Cable to Yunlong Yuan, 119 Gala Drive, $193,000.
Jeffrey R. Adams and Jane M. Adams to Gregory S. Pavlak and Jami A. Pavlak, 603 Berkshire Drive, $364,900.
Robert C. Melville and Rachel Melville to Shengzhong Su and Lijun Wang, 1710 Princeton Drive, $320,000.
Scott E. Pammer and Cheryl L. Pammer to Jane M. Adams and Jeffrey R. Adams, 1187 Longfellow Lane, $457,500.
David A. Korman Jr. and Jamie J. Wagner n/k/a Jamie J. Korman to Brianne C. Slane, 3106 Sheffield Drive, $298,550.
Melanie A. Butch n/k/a Melanie A. Keim and Adam T. Keim to Melanie A. Keim and Adam T. Keim, 136 West Blade Drive, $1.
Jeffrey J. Sturniolo and Molly A. Sturniolo to Ernest P. Hovingh and Malinda Hovingh, 1312 Harris St., $232,500.
F. Christopher Chirieleison and Andrea M. Chirieleison to Matthew John McHale and Charleen Lee Hsuan, 1872 James Ave., $336,000.
Linda J. Hill to Joseph C. Watkins and Sarah E. Sheaffer, 272 E. Pine Grove Road, $146,000.
David Schoenholtz, Marya A. Schoenholtz and Jack Schoenholtz to Quentin B. Vaira and Melissa Vaira, 221 Grace Court, $345,450.
Halfmoon Township
Patrick G. Hawbaker and Jennifer L. Hawbaker to William Torres and Jennifer L. Cardona, property located on Smith Road, $92,000.
Harris Township
Rockey Ridge Partnership to Craig J. Kaniecki and Danielle B. Kaniecki, 116 Derek Drive, $745,000.
David N. Wormley and Shirley Wormley to Kenneth L. Knappenberger Jr. and Jane A. Knappenberger, 203 Fairfield Drive, $465,900.
Margaret A. Kaiser f/k/a Margaret A. Shutes to Ronald A. Gurskey and Mary Lu Gurskey, 1020 Torrey Lane, $135,900.
William H. Leipold and Patricia A. Leipold to Jonathan G. Klock and Holly A. Klock, 207 Homestead Lane, $239,900.
Howard Township
Michael L. Etters and Tammy J. Etters to Tyler P. Anderson and Krista M. Anderson, 102 Shirlyn Drive, $252,000.
Huston Township
Builders Best LLC to John Edward Jones and Christine Renee Jones, 851 Beaver Road, $24,500.
Liberty Township
Northern Marcellus Land Holdings to Gregory P. Stuber and Nancy A. Kaltenbach, property located on Turkey Trail Road, $650,000.
Milesburg Borough
George E. Holt, Christine E. Holt, Catlin Ananda Horn and Charles D. Horn to George E. Holt, Christine E. Holt, Catlin Ananda Horn, Charles D. Horn and Grace Anne Holt, 205 Turnpike St., $1.
Patton Township
S&A Homes Inc. to Do Kyoon Kim, 113 Deans Way, $395,745.
Marjorie E. Florey, trustee of Clarence N. & Marjorie E. Florey Revocable Living Trust to Marjorie E. Florey, 1234 Fox Hill Road, $1.
Diane McKinnon to William H. McKinnon and Diane McKinnon, 416 West Shadow Lane, $1.
Mark A. Higgins and Margaret A. Higgins to Mark A. Higgins, 1829 Weaver Ave., $1.
Alfred W. Miller and Christina M. Miller to Suzanne C. Olah, 542 E. Hillside Ave., $232,500.
Robert L. Johns Jr. and Elizabeth A. Johns to Matthew S. Bailey and Anita R. Bailey, 103 Ridgewood Circle, $280,000.
Pauline C. Fogelsanger to Daniel R. Hawbaker, 5703 W. Buffalo Run Road, $1.
Mary Jo Luebbers and Raymond J. Luebbers to Heidi L. Dorefice and Sean A. Dorefice, 117 Picadilly Road, $615,000.
Holden Farahani and Shelley L. Farahani to Eric N. Johnson and Amy R. Pritchett, 605 Winfield Court, $749,000.
Philipsburg Borough
James L. Reese and Ruth G. Reese to David P. Jackson and Cherilyn D. Jackson, 6 S. Eighth St., $197,000.
Lucille Williams by Sheriff to Keystone Central Homes LLC, 314 N. Sixth St., $41,000.
Potter Township
Peter S. Bair and Marla Q. Bair to Scott Bubb and Mary Ann Bubb, 591 Decker Valley Road, $348,000.
Shawn M. Beard to Shawn M. Beard and Michael R. Manning, Property located on Mountain Back Road, $1.
Rush Township
Tyler E. Good and Mallory L. Good to Tyler E. Good and Mallory L. Good, 185 Port Lane, $1.
John S. Rudy, Theresa A. Rudy, Patti A. Souders, Timothy F. Souders Sr., Kimberly A. Wolf and Michael C. Wolf to Patti A. Souders and Timothy F. Souders Sr., 202 Ponderosa Drive, $36,344.89.
Southern Specialty Properties LLC to Vincent Dillon and Nellie Peters, 728 Tyrone Pike, $12,500.
Nelda Dorothy Hale a/k/a Nelda D. Hale to John P. Bordas and Sandra D. Bordas, 301 Logan St., $20,000.
Snow Shoe Township
Robert C. Shafer and Laurinda M. Shafer to Ronald L. Schreffler, Laurel J. Schreffler and Russell C. Schreffler, 472 Eleven Road, $26,000.
Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Bank of America, 449 Clarence Road, $1.
Bank of America to Brandon D. Kling and Kiersten Gibson, 449 Clarence Road, $44,900.
Spring Township
Robert E. Resides and Belinda A. Resides to Jeffrey Strohm and Stephanie Strohm, 404 Wiltshire Drive, $255,000.
The Estate of Kay Foore Larimer, Amy Jo Larimer and Cathy Jo Baney to David D. Vitale and Karla S. Vitale, 127 North Main St., $159,000.
Shawn D. Carter to Michael T. Kilborn and Jessica M. Zucco, 306 North Vanessa Drive, $172,000.
State College Borough
Jennifer Swarden to Benny Y. Wang and Shanna Gee Wang, 920 Southgate Drive, $145,000.
Matthew Ryan Balazik and Karen Suzanne Pheasant to Matthew Ryan Balazik and Karen Suzanne Pheasant, 111 Waypoint Circle, $1.
Fraser Centre Residential LLC to James D. Scanlon III, 217 W. Beaver Ave., $749,900.
CAGG Partnership to Steven K. Hamilton and Debra S. Hamilton, 1425 University Drive, $300,000.
Pamela C. Long to Zhihui He and Shutong Liu, 915 Southgate Drive, $160,000.
John J. Fitzgerald and Patricia J. Fitzgerald to Richard F. Hess and Terri Hess, 809 Stratford Drive, $152,000.
Union Township
Martha J. Witherite to Commonwealth of PA Department of Transportation, Property located in Union Township, $0.
Walker Township
Ross D. Carmack and Amy M. Carmack to Michael A. Rudella, Mary Ann Rudella, Mark A. Rudella and Jennifer L. Rudella, 129 Jenjo Drive, $300,000.
Worth Township
J. Stephen Dershimer and Sherry E. Dershimer to Real Estate Acquisitions and Leasing, 8021 S. Eagle Valley Road, $665,000.
