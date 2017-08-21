Public Records

Marriage Licenses: Aug. 22, 2017

August 21, 2017 1:55 PM

The following applications for marriage licenses have been filed recently in the Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans’ Court in the Willowbank Building.

Andrew Hamrick Fisher, Bellefonte, Justin Gabrial Allen, Bellefonte

James William Fraser, State College, Adwitia Dey, State College

Austin Thomas Helm, Centre Hall, Rachel Ann O’Malley, Centre Hall

Daeun Choi, State College, Sun Hwi Bang, State College

Charles Edward Beyers II, Bellefonte, Laura Ann Medzie, Bellefonte

Alexander Scott McKay, State College, Jacqueline Christine McConnaughy, State College

Patrick Spencer Krispin, Pennsylvania Furnace, Callie Anne Burke, Pennsylvania Furnace

Denise Lujean Witherite, Centre Hall, Marcia Jo Fulton, Centre Hall

Bradley Alan Musgrave, Bellefonte, Samantha Elaine Houtz, Bellefonte

Justin Adam Steimling, State College, Kelly Jean McCloud, State College

Christopher Pete Ritzko, Bellefonte, Laurie Susan Mealy, Bellefonte

Brandon Anthony Balotti, State College, Amanda Rose Karl, State College

Damien Thomas Gritton, Philipsburg, Elizabeth Jean Bloom, Philipsburg

Martin Eric Hubler, Sandy Ridge, Courtney Elizabeth Streightiff, Sandy Ridge

Geoffry Ryan Pruzinsky, Washington, D.C., Catherine Emily Kuhns, Washington, D.C.

Andrew Robert Patner, Bellefonte, Louise Ann McGary, Bellefonte

Changkeun Min, State College, Suyoung Nah, State College

