Marriage Licenses: Aug. 22, 2017

The following applications for marriage licenses have been filed recently in the Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans’ Court in the Willowbank Building.
Andrew Hamrick Fisher, Bellefonte, Justin Gabrial Allen, Bellefonte
James William Fraser, State College, Adwitia Dey, State College
Austin Thomas Helm, Centre Hall, Rachel Ann O’Malley, Centre Hall
Daeun Choi, State College, Sun Hwi Bang, State College
Charles Edward Beyers II, Bellefonte, Laura Ann Medzie, Bellefonte
Alexander Scott McKay, State College, Jacqueline Christine McConnaughy, State College
Patrick Spencer Krispin, Pennsylvania Furnace, Callie Anne Burke, Pennsylvania Furnace
Denise Lujean Witherite, Centre Hall, Marcia Jo Fulton, Centre Hall
Bradley Alan Musgrave, Bellefonte, Samantha Elaine Houtz, Bellefonte
Justin Adam Steimling, State College, Kelly Jean McCloud, State College
Christopher Pete Ritzko, Bellefonte, Laurie Susan Mealy, Bellefonte
Brandon Anthony Balotti, State College, Amanda Rose Karl, State College
Damien Thomas Gritton, Philipsburg, Elizabeth Jean Bloom, Philipsburg
Martin Eric Hubler, Sandy Ridge, Courtney Elizabeth Streightiff, Sandy Ridge
Geoffry Ryan Pruzinsky, Washington, D.C., Catherine Emily Kuhns, Washington, D.C.
Andrew Robert Patner, Bellefonte, Louise Ann McGary, Bellefonte
Changkeun Min, State College, Suyoung Nah, State College
