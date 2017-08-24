Real Estate Transactions: July 31 - Aug. 4, 2017

The following property transactions, those most recently released to the Centre Daily Times, were recorded from July 31, 2017, through August 4, 2017, in the office of the Centre County Recorder of Deeds.
Bellefonte Borough
Robert J. Rogers and Karen L. Rogers to Gary Gillette and Catherine Gillette, 987 Shady Lane, $230,000.
John E. Keeler and Teresa A. Keeler to John D. Holst and Maria Alicia Vetter, 1252 Pine Circle, $285,000.
Thomas E. Yakich and Mary Alice McMurtrie to Thomas J. Martin, 371 E. Howard St., $139,900.
Linda L. Walker, Karen M. Davis, Larry W. Ripka, Kathy S. Mills, Thomas W. Ripka and Todd A. Ripka to Eugene J. Gamble, 460 Blanchard St., $75,000.
William L. Ripka and Darlene Ann Ripka to Michael C. Immel and Tara Immel, 213 E. Lamb St., $135,200.
Thomas H. Mensch and Polly B. Mensch to Christine Henfling, 1265 Fairview Drive, $225,000.
Burnside Township
George T. Holt Jr. and Sally D. Holt to George T. Holt Jr. and Sally D. Holt, 245 Reservoir Lane, $1.
Centre Hall
Douglas E. Homan and Vicki J. Homan to Crossman Enterprises LLC, 409 S. Pennsylvania Ave., $330,000.
College Township
Stearns Boal LP to GEM Homebuilders, 120 Pepperberry Lane, $115,000.
Stearns Boal LP to GEM Homebuilders, 140 Pepperberry Lane, $115,000.
Bradford A. Bouley and Tarrah C. Hartley to Eric P. Overdurf and Brianna J. Overdurf, 116 Boalsburg Road, $268,000.
United States of America to David G. Peachey and Rachel L. Peachey, 210 Limerock Terrace, $152,500.
Herbert C. Graves III and Nancy G. Graves to Kenneth O. Lindquist and Mary Alice Lindquist, 205 Village Heights Drive, $567,000.
Fieldstone Investors Group LLC to S&A Homes Inc., 152 Mansfield St., $170,000.
Watoga Investments LLC to Gregory E. Palmer and Nikolee Byers, 301 Hunter Ave., $270,000.
Evan T. Johnstone to Evan T. Johnstone and Jonathan E. Johnstone, 336 First Ave., $1.
Estate of Jane L. Frank and Gary L. Frank to Gary L. Frank, 435 Summit Road, $1.
Roderick S. Thomas and Lorella G. Thomas to Rachel E. Thomas, 110 Scenery Court, $1.
BHL Partnership and Steve Hackman Builders to Justin Schwartz and Gina Christine Lafrazza, 155 Meadowsweet Drive, $745,000.
S&A Homes Inc. to Peter M. Austin and Stefanie R. Austin, 299 Florence Way, $416,520.
I-Regen LLC to I-Regen LLC, Property located on Houserville Road, $1.
Andrew R. Bricker and Kristi M. Bricker to Matthew V. Nelson and Kelly L. Nelson, 222 Creekside Drive, $217,000.
Ferguson Township
Jessica L. Young to Jonathan C. Ludwig, 778 W. Aaron Drive, $193,000.
Lanny B. Sommese to Gregory T. Kline and Carolyn E. Kline, 152 Gala Drive, $215,000.
Matthew Pantano and Emma Pantano to Benjamin Beck and Rebecca Beck, 120 E. Pine Grove Road, $202,000.
James D. Scanlon III to Dustin J. Buckley and Molly M. Buckley, 1027 W. Beaver Ave., $242,900.
David M. Sylvia and Jeanne E. Sylvia to Miranda P. Kaye, David H. Kaye, co-trustee of the Kaye Family Trust Agreement, and Nancy P. Kaye, co-trustee of the Kaye Family Trust Agreement, 1115 Woodberry Circle, $476,000.
S&A Homes Inc. to Jungzhi Huang and Lily Feng, 109 Red Willow Road, $312,581.
Matthew N. Meyer and Maria A. Meyer to Soo-Yong Byun and Jungeun Lee, 2467 Setter Run Lane, $430,000.
Haines Township
Derek G. Hart to Ethan Kyle Strouse and Kyla Lynn Strouse, 241 W. North St., $43,600.
Halfmoon Township
Jeremiah W. Montgomery and Elizabeth Montgomery to Stewart M. Hung, 110 Stonerow Lane, $220,000.
Harris Township
KBBH Partnership to Jeanne C. Porter, Property located in Harris Township, $199,409.
Edward F. Staiano, Janet S. Staiano, and Eva Staiano Tomashefski, trustees of Staiano Family Trust to John Mauro and Yihong Mauro, 132 Aspen Drive, $670,000.
Georgia Carol Fink, Bonnie Kay Reppert, Hiram Ralph Reppert, John Ralph Jessop-Ellis, Mark David Jessop-Ellis, Deborah Anne More and Dominick Gregory More to Georgia C. Fink, 220 W. Pine St., $1.
Trubuild LLC, Oleg Tolmachev and Victoria Tolmachev to Michael Lynn Pate and Miranda Lenee Pate, 815 Outer Drive, $378,824.
Traci L. Sampsell n/k/a Traci L. Loner and Nicky K. Loner to Ryan Keiser and McKenzi Keiser, 1425 Estate Drive, $235,000.
Casey E. McHenry and Kristi S. McHenry to Michael Scott Freeman and Dana R. Irwin, 911 Boals Ave., $140,000.
KBBH Partnership to Scott A. Burk and Kimberly A. Burk, Property located in Harris Township, $201,900.
KBBH Partnership to Kristina Lynn Meyer, Property located in Harris Township, $204,804.
James Plock and Sheila Plock to Laszlo Kulcsar and Rozalia Horvath, 1460 Willowbrook Drive, $385,000.
Charles T. Aikens III, Susan B. Aikens, Ruth Marr Aikens Revocable Trust, Caran S. Aikens and Randolph G. Aikens to Galen Limited Partnership, Property located in Harris Township, $600,000.
KBBH Partnership to William T. Johnsen and Kathy A. Johnsen, Property located in Harris Township, $230,312.
KBBH Partnership to Megan Germ, Property located in Harris Township, $219,642.
Huston Township
Carina J. Wellar and Nicholas C. Wellar to Carina J. Wellar, 272 Taylor Lane, $1.
Theodore Gallaway Weeks Jr. and Joan Hoover Dorzuk to Susan Gette Stephenson, 2750 Dix Run Road, $2,200.
Susan Gette Stephenson to Susan Gette Stephenson, 2750 Dix Run Road, $1.
Liberty Township
Dennis E. Miller and Elaine C. Miller to Christopher A. Schell and Larissa L. Schell, 11148 N. Eagle Valley Road, $217,000.
Forest of Bald Eagle, A. Scott Thomas, John L. Thomas and Jean K. Thomas to Jason Noone, 175 Bald Eagle Forest Road, $6,900.
Miles Township
Samuel K. Esh and Catherine A. Esh to Timothy S. Esh and Sally D. Esh, 6325 Brush Valley Road, $1.
Milesburg Borough
Eugene W. Dupler and Rose M. Dupler to Drew M. Smith, 103 Darrell St., $120,000.
Gertrude M. Houser to Dennis R. Hackenberg and Linda S. Hackenberg, 408 Wagner St., $50,000.
Millheim Borough
Joseph I. Ewaskiewicz and Elizabeth A. Ewaskiewicz to Joseph I. Ewaskiewicz, 104 E. Main St., $1.
Joseph I. Ewaskiewicz and Elizabeth A. Ewaskiewicz to Joseph I. Ewaskiewicz, 104 E. Main St., $1.
Patton Township
Raymond M. Sage and Richard Roland to Michael J. Skvarla and Sarah A. Skvarla, 5963 Buffalo Run Road, $276,900.
James P. Goodwin and Sarah M. Goodwin to Inamullah Jan, Haider Inam and Humera Inam, 257 Ghaner Drive, $260,200.
Jeffrey L. Hyde and Sharon D. Hyde to Charles R. Ike and Donna F. Ike, 688C Oakwood Ave., $250,000.
David E. Horn and Susan M. Horn to Majorie M. M. Staylor, 201 Amblewood Way, $218,750.
Stacy M. Olenoski to Stacy M. Olenoski and Jeremiah Northridge, 117 Westminster Court, $1.
S&A Homes Inc. to Honors LLC, 110 Deans Way, $341,136.
Stanislav Zayets to Patrick Lee Plaisance and Atisaya Vimuktanon, 503 Stonecliffe Place, $484,900.
Penn Township
Robert Edward Confer to Samuel M. Derugen Jr. and Kristine L. Derugen, 1185 Penns Creek Road, $1.
Potter Township
Valley Business Associates LP, Salvatore L. Nicosia and Pauline R. Nicosia to Valley Wide Custom Homes LLC, Property located on Pepper Ridge Drive, $59,000.
Ray A. Walker Jr. and Carol L. Walker to Ray A. Walker Jr. and Carol L. Walker, Property located in Potter Township, $1.
Ray A. Walker Jr. and Carol L. Walker to Ray A. Walker Jr. and Carol L. Walker, Property located in Potter Township, $1.
Ray A. Walker Jr. and Carol L. Walker to Ray A. Walker Jr. and Carol L. Walker, Property located on Old Fort Road, $1.
Michelle K. Hill Brown to Dustin L. Fye, 117 Deer Brook Lane, $392,000.
Rush Township
Jason D. Shaffer, administrator of the Estate of David B. Shaffer to Andrew J. Janocko, Property located on Pump Station Lane, $6,250.
Robert Loughhead and Covert Loughhead to Ray E. Sassaman and Jenna N. Knepp, 203 Loch Lomond Road, $67,000.
Kathleen M. Wawrynovic and Alice M. Burns by agent to Susan I. Harchak, Property located on Port Matilda Highway, $20,000.
Marjorie A. Woodside to Stephanie L. Weaver, 118 Merryman Lane, $1.
Snow Shoe Township
Jeremy J. Muirhead to Commonwealth of PA Department of Transportation, Property located in Snow Shoe Township, $1.
Helen L. Pavlik, Dale F. Ament and Patricia A. Ament to Teresa M. Pavlik, Annette Wilson and Christopher Pavlik, 1950 Clarence Road, $1.
Spring Township
Christopher J. Gilham and Dayna M. Gilham to Thomas S. Allen Jr. and Kelly L. Evans, 225 E. 5th Ave., $184,000.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Christiana Trust to Ngan Ha Thi Nguyen and Nguyen Ngoc Thach, 915 W. Water St., $92,000.
Dan Galvan and Lizette Galvan to Michael J. Christie and Alise N. Christie, 130 Rosehill Drive, $260,000.
State College Borough
Steve A. Garban, trustee of Penny A. Garban Family Trust, to Redevelopment Authority Borough of State College, 306 S. Gill St., $590,000.
Susan F. Thompson to Sarah E. Vollmar, 106 Easterly Parkway, $114,500.
Della L. Chuderewicz to Robert F. Gentry and Alycia A. Chambers, 1729 Blue Course Drive, $157,500.
Jonathan S. Pitt to Joseph A. Malley, 200 Highland Ave., $179,900.
United States of America to Nitanny Gyz LLC, 458 E. College Ave., $180,000.
Todd R. Waybright to Xiao Yang, 812 Stratford Drive, $123,900.
Kevin S. Fogle to Richard R. Fogle, 712 S. Allen St., $180,000.
Mark A. Higgins and Margaret A. Higgins to Mark A. Higgins, 528 E. McCormick Ave., $1.
Fraser Centre Residential LLC to John Kaminski and Erin Tench, 217 W. Beaver Ave., $808,092.
Fraser Centre Residential LLC to E. Richard Dressel and Lori A. Dressel, 217 W. Beaver Ave., $760,000.
United States of America to HFL Corporation, 458 E. College Ave., $175,000.
Doyle D. Wilkerson and Roland H. Wilkerson Jr. to Marvin John Friesen and Brenda Jane Friesen, 251 E. Irvin Ave., $210,000.
Mahase Prasad by attorney, Elzbieta Mac-Prasad and Maximilian S. Prasad to Matthew S. Thomas, Nina E. Jenkins and Jacob J. Thomas, 1176 S. Atherton St., $235,000.
Mark A. Torretti and Lynn D. Torretti to Thomas R. Knepp and Linda A. Knepp, 109 Westerly Parkway, $1.
Thomas O. Magnetti to Mark C. Pauster, 371 E. Prospect Ave., $440,000.
Robert W. Barton and Mary S. Barton to John K. Gershenson and Deborah Gershenson, 312 S. Buckhout St., $400,000.
Taylor Township
Leroy C. Liner by attorney, Estate of Barbara June Liner and Charles R. Liner to Charles R. Liner and Jamie E. Liner, 10269 S. Eagle Valley Road, $60,000.
Union Township
Kimberly Schulze to Will L. Barton and Kaylee M. Barton, 1663 S. Eagle Valley, $145,595.
Janice R. Palmer and Kathy J. Taylor to Janice R. Palmer and Kathy J. Taylor, 191 Mulberry St., $1.
Jay D. Barndt to Troy R. Barndt and Jay I. Barndt, 469 Unionville Pike, $1.
Walker Township
Betty R. Knecht by agent to Robert J. Rogers and Karen L. Rogers, 146 Westside Drive, $205,000.
David R. Englehart and Andrea E. Englehart to Keith P. Guiswite and Tiffany A. Guiswite, Property located on Benner Road, $43,000.
Philip Andrew Shearing and Rachel Gayle Shearing to Denise A. Smith, 164 Archers Glen Road, $247,500.
