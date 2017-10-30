Public Records

Marriage Licenses: Oct. 31, 2017

October 30, 2017 10:29 AM

The following applications for marriage licenses have been filed recently in the Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans’ Court in the Willowbank Building.

Daniel Gerard Aiello, State College, Kim Michelle Yale, State College

Jude Joseph Spak, State College, Crystal Lynn Baker, State College

Neil Aniello Casale, Williamsport, Carol Ann Malcolm, Williamsport

Jorge Pedro Peregrina, Boalsburg, Diana Patricia Giraldo, Boalsburg

Robert Douglas Laninger, Manassas, Va., Courtney Olivia Nellis, Manassas, Va.

Tyler Michael Womer, Philipsburg, Megan Renae Berg, Philipsburg

Haley Nicole Deemer, State College, Aaron Forrest McKinney, State College

Tyler Michael Schnarrs, Philipsburg, Samantha Lynn Heinrich, Philipsburg

Adam Jeffrey Shirck, Washington, D.C., Sarah Kathryn Park, Washington, D.C.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • DaeSean Hamilton makes leaping grab over Ohio State defender for touchdown

    Wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton does a full 360 into the corner of the end zone to reel in a 13-yard pass from Trace McSorley for Penn State’s second score of the game against Ohio State. The Buckeyes went on to beat the Nittany Lions 39-38.

DaeSean Hamilton makes leaping grab over Ohio State defender for touchdown

DaeSean Hamilton makes leaping grab over Ohio State defender for touchdown 0:19

DaeSean Hamilton makes leaping grab over Ohio State defender for touchdown
Saquon Barkley takes the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown against Ohio State 0:20

Saquon Barkley takes the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown against Ohio State
This is how James Franklin, Saquon Barkley and other Penn State players feel after tough loss to Ohio State 1:09

This is how James Franklin, Saquon Barkley and other Penn State players feel after tough loss to Ohio State

View More Video