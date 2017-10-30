Marriage Licenses: Oct. 31, 2017

The following applications for marriage licenses have been filed recently in the Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans’ Court in the Willowbank Building.
Daniel Gerard Aiello, State College, Kim Michelle Yale, State College
Jude Joseph Spak, State College, Crystal Lynn Baker, State College
Neil Aniello Casale, Williamsport, Carol Ann Malcolm, Williamsport
Jorge Pedro Peregrina, Boalsburg, Diana Patricia Giraldo, Boalsburg
Robert Douglas Laninger, Manassas, Va., Courtney Olivia Nellis, Manassas, Va.
Tyler Michael Womer, Philipsburg, Megan Renae Berg, Philipsburg
Haley Nicole Deemer, State College, Aaron Forrest McKinney, State College
Tyler Michael Schnarrs, Philipsburg, Samantha Lynn Heinrich, Philipsburg
Adam Jeffrey Shirck, Washington, D.C., Sarah Kathryn Park, Washington, D.C.
