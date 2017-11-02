Real Estate Transactions: Oct. 9 - Oct. 13, 2017

The following property transactions, those most recently released to the Centre Daily Times, were recorded from October 9, 2017, through October 13, 2017, in the office of the Centre County Recorder of Deeds.
Bellefonte Borough
Willis S. Park and Hayley C. Park to Bradley A. Watkins, 354 E. High St., $155,000.
Nancy Ruth Kell Gould to Stephen A. Gould and Nancy Ruth Kell Gould, 233 S. Monroe St., $1.
Benner Township
Samara D. Norman and Benjamin Norman to Kristopher S. Mall and Alissa C. Cocolin, 404 Seibert Road, $277,500.
Thomas Yarnell and Sharon J. Yarnell to Paul A. Rhoads Jr., Purdue Mountain Road, $30,000.
Centre Hall
Terry A. Bickle and Carol K. Bickle to Terry A. Bickle and Carol K. Bickle, 116 Arney Alley, $1.
College Township
LB Realty, Fred J. Leoniak and Rick G. Bair to Roman Empire Holdings LLC, 220 E. Regent Court, Suite 1, $390,000.
Ferguson Township
Denise M. Wood to Fred R. Wood and Denise M. Wood, 1524 W. College Ave., $1.
Claude George Helton a/k/a Estate of Claude G. Helton and Carol Ahmed to Erik Orient and Megan A. Orient, 208 W. Aaron Drive, $238,000.
Michael J. Naputano and Amy J. Naputano to Adel Hassan Baabdullah and Afaf Ahmed Baabdullah, 250 Hawknest Road, $380,000.
Andrew M. Haines and Sarah L. Haines to Brian P. McClafferty and Katherine A. McClafferty, 6894 W. Whitehall Road, $380,000.
Gregg Township
Scott E. Barber and Kelly M. Barber to Harold D. Freeman and Georgia S. Freeman, 139 Reeder Road, $75,000.
Halfmoon Township
Robert D. Cohen and Bonnie E. Cohen to Alan R. Wallace and Melissa A. Wallace, 170 Sky Harbor Drive, $290,000.
Harris Township
Paul C. Lutz to Twelve-Two LLC, Kimport Ave., $35,000.
Howard Borough
Scott K. Kotzur and Debra K. Kotzur to Scott K. Kotzur, 214 Kenneth Circle, $1.
Huston Township
Christiana Trust to Vladimir R. Maslov, Valentina V. Maslov, Andrew Medianick and Olga V. Medianick, 170 Mudlick Road, $139,900.
Marion Township
P R Properties Partnership to Anthony James Fisher and Michelle Lee Fisher, Two Mile Road, $119,000.
Miles Township
Andrew F. King and Malinda B. King to Abner E. King and Rebecca K. King, Four Wheel Drive, $70,000.
Abner E. King and Rebecca K. King to Abner E. King and Rebecca K. King, 6453 Brush Valley Road, $1.
Andrew F. King and Malinda B. King to Andrew F. King and Malinda B. King, Brush Valley Road, $1.
Diane M. Hoover to Eli T. Covalt and Jenny M. Covalt, 205 Madisonburg Pike, $145,000.
Patton Township
Alan G. Hawbaker and Ginger K. Hawbaker to Michael Rosenberg and Gail M. Rosenberg, 131 Essex Drive, $650,000.
Robert N. Hines and Constance F. Hines to Kimberly Hines Van Buskirk, Scotia Road., $1.
Stephen Howard Springman to Margaret Hoover-Post and Mary Jane Hoover, Camp Lane, $29,000.
Pinnacle Development LLC to S&A Homes Inc., 1106 Deans Way, $80,000.
Joseph A. Webber and Jennifer L. Webber to Saundra L. Datcher, 115 Westminister Court, $215,000.
Ho Joon Jeon to Sean M. McMahon and Claudine S. McMahon, 111 F. Alma Mater Court, $239,000.
Leonid P. Kolossov and Lyubov V. Kolossov to Tiffany L. Cabibbo and John Cabibbo, 186 Whisper Ridge Drive, $330,000.
Philipsburg Borough
George T. O’Neill Jr. a/k/a George Thomas O’Neill and Joan Lucille O’Neill to Geraldine I. Scott, Linda G. Myers and Amy Ramage, 717 Scott St., $174,000.
Potter Township
Kurt L. McKinney Jr. and Bridget M. McKinney to John L. Felix Jr. and Maureen E. Felix, 173 Main Road, $150,000.
Robert E. Shawver and Joan Shawver to Kevin R. Shawver, 295 Goodhart Road, $1.
Estate of Donald J. Fagerty and Sarah D. Fagerty to Mark L. Troyer and Laurie N. Troyer, 116 Ridge Ave., $209,000.
Estate of Doris F. Rudolph, Richard H. Rudolph and Robert G. Rudolph to Diane M. Hoover, 112 Wynwood Drive, $185,000.
Snow Shoe Township
Estate of Andrew G. Kachik, Belinda Jean Dixon, Michael G. Kachik and Andrew W. Kachik to Michael G. Kachik, 1210 Clarence Road, $1.
Spring Township
Donald E. Granite to DDK PRoperties LLC, 483 Sunnyside Blvd., $1.
State College Borough
Penny A. Garban Family Trust and Steve A. Garban to Redevelopment Authority of State College, 245 E. Hamilton Ave., $570,000.
Mary Teresa Howe Income-Only Trust and Deborah B. McManus to Stephen C. Wilk and Shelley N. Wilk, 854 Wheatfield Drive, $320,000.
Taylor Township
Gary C. Pannebaker, David A. Pannebaker and Marlene K. Stapleton to Gary C. Pannebaker, David A. Pannebaker and Marlene K. Stapleton, 2349 S. Mountain Road, $1.
Union Township
Donald D. Lansberry and Ruth E. Lansberry to Hammered Dreams LLC, 706 Rattlesnake Pike, $40,000.
Katlyn V. Rider and Thomas Rider II to Aaron Ciambotti and Jenna Ciambotti, 1346 Dix Run Road, $216,000.
E. Grant Weston to Earl G. & Norma M. Weston Revocable Living Trust, Byron K. Weston, Royal O. Weston and Kevin D. Weston, Bush Hollow Road, $1.
Earl G. & Norma M. Weston Revocable Living Trust to Byron K. Weston, Royal O. Weston and Kevin D. Weston, Bush Hollow Road, $1.
Earl G. & Norma M. Weston Revocable Living Trust, Byron K. Weston, Royal O. Weston, Kevin D. Weston to Earl G. & Norma M. Weston Revocable Living Trust, 1104 Bush Hollow Road, $1.
Earl G. & Norma M. Weston Revocable Living Trust, Byron K. Weston, Royal O. Weston and Kevin D. Weston to Byron K. Weston, 1104 Bush Hollow Road, $1.
Earl G. & Norma M. Weston Revocable Living Trust, Byron K. Weston, Royal O. Weston and Kevin D. Weston to Kevin D. Weston and Jodi L. Weston, Bush Hollow Road, $1.
Kevin D. Weston and Jodi L. Weston to Kevin D. Weston and Jodi L. Weston, 1226 Spotts Road, $1.
Earl G. & Norma M. Weston Revocable Living Trust, Byron K. Weston, Royal O. Weston and Kevin D. Weston to Earl G. & Norma M. Weston Revocable Living Trust, Bush Hollow Road, $1.
Earl G. & Norma M. Weston Revocable Living Trust, Royal O. Weston and Kevin D. Weston to Kevin D. Weston and Jodi L. Weston, Bush Hollow Road, $1.
E. Grant Weston to E. Grant Weston, Bush Hollow Road, $1.
Earl G. & Norma M. Weston Revocable Living Trust, Byron K. Weston, Royal O. Weston and Kevin D. Weston to Byron K. Weston, Bush Hollow Road, $1.
Earl G. & Norma M. Weston Revocable Living Trust, Byron K. Weston, Royal O. Weston and Kevin D. Weston to Royal O. Weston and Victoria Weston, Bush Hollow Road, $1.
Earl G. & Norma M. Weston Revocable Living Trust, Byron K. Weston, Royal O. Weston and Kevin D. Weston to E. Grant Weston, Spotts Road, $1.
Walker Township
David P. Ungers and Taren Heverly n/k/a Taren Rose to Travis J. Howe and Christie R. Johnson, 406 Stony Point Drive, $225,000.
James C. Shultz to Arthur L. Foltz and Ashley R. Foltz, Sand Ridge Road, $67,900.
Comments