Public Records

Marriage Licenses: Dec. 18-22, 2017

December 26, 2017 11:05 AM

The following applications for marriage licenses have been filed recently in the Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans’ Court in the Willowbank Building.

Rick Andrew Barton, State College, Jillian Faith Hanelly, State College

Nicholas Kane Bodner, Fort Stewart, Ga., Catelin Marie Longenecker, State College

Joshua Andrew Heaton, Centre Hall, Nicole Marie Day, Centre Hall

James Bernard Schubert, Philipsburg, Carrie Lynn Houston, Winburne

Austin Conor Mock, Boalsburg, Monica Lynn Iachini, Boalsburg

Dung Van Pham, Mill Hall, Tuyen Dalena Lau, Mill Hall

Addison James Nolte, State College, Lindsay Nicole Watkins, State College

Karisa Renay Shaw, Philipsburg, Douglas Carl Mann, Philipsburg

Travis Jacob Buck, Philipsburg, Brenna Christine Richner, Philipsburg

Matthew Ryan Ford, State College, Sophia Marie Hufford-Jones, Mequon, Wisconsin

Jeremiah Warden Kingshipp, Warriors Mark, Brittany Leigh James, Warriors Mark

Jerome Francis Kinney, Bellefonte, Beth Ellen Russell, Bellefonte

James Eugene Weaver, Bellefonte, Maggie Rebecca Tomaini, Mill Hall

