Marriage Licenses: Dec. 18-22, 2017

The following applications for marriage licenses have been filed recently in the Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans’ Court in the Willowbank Building.
Rick Andrew Barton, State College, Jillian Faith Hanelly, State College
Nicholas Kane Bodner, Fort Stewart, Ga., Catelin Marie Longenecker, State College
Joshua Andrew Heaton, Centre Hall, Nicole Marie Day, Centre Hall
James Bernard Schubert, Philipsburg, Carrie Lynn Houston, Winburne
Austin Conor Mock, Boalsburg, Monica Lynn Iachini, Boalsburg
Dung Van Pham, Mill Hall, Tuyen Dalena Lau, Mill Hall
Addison James Nolte, State College, Lindsay Nicole Watkins, State College
Karisa Renay Shaw, Philipsburg, Douglas Carl Mann, Philipsburg
Travis Jacob Buck, Philipsburg, Brenna Christine Richner, Philipsburg
Matthew Ryan Ford, State College, Sophia Marie Hufford-Jones, Mequon, Wisconsin
Jeremiah Warden Kingshipp, Warriors Mark, Brittany Leigh James, Warriors Mark
Jerome Francis Kinney, Bellefonte, Beth Ellen Russell, Bellefonte
James Eugene Weaver, Bellefonte, Maggie Rebecca Tomaini, Mill Hall
