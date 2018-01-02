Marriage Licenses: Dec. 25-29, 2017

The following applications for marriage licenses have been filed recently in the Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans’ Court in the Willowbank Building.
Troy Allen Donnelly, Bellefonte, Maria Aileen Heverly, Pleasant Gap
Christopher Branden Kennedy, Bellefonte, Tabitha Rose St. Clair, Bellefonte
Lawrence Larry Parada, Centre Hall, Tina Marie Parada, Centre Hall
Benjamin William Brown, Everett, Washington, Sierra Dawn Ghaner, Tyrone
Mark McClellan Ream, Aaronsburg, Kristin Lee Carper, Aaronsburg
