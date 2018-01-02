Public Records

Marriage Licenses: Dec. 25-29, 2017

January 02, 2018 02:27 PM

The following applications for marriage licenses have been filed recently in the Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans’ Court in the Willowbank Building.

Troy Allen Donnelly, Bellefonte, Maria Aileen Heverly, Pleasant Gap

Christopher Branden Kennedy, Bellefonte, Tabitha Rose St. Clair, Bellefonte

Lawrence Larry Parada, Centre Hall, Tina Marie Parada, Centre Hall

Benjamin William Brown, Everett, Washington, Sierra Dawn Ghaner, Tyrone

Mark McClellan Ream, Aaronsburg, Kristin Lee Carper, Aaronsburg

