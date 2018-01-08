Public Records

Marriage Licenses: Jan. 1-5, 2018

January 08, 2018 12:23 PM

The following applications for marriage licenses have been filed recently in the Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans’ Court in the Willowbank Building.

Jorge Liera Mendoza, State College, Clara Escobar, State College

Amanda Elaine Musser, Julian, Tyler Stephen Kellerman, Julian

Fellipe Santos Carneiro, State College, Kiera Nicole Meyer, Loganton

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Cassidy Seabrook Cornblatt, State College, Chenchen Huang, State College

Matthew John Jones, Bellefonte, Brittany Lee Dodson, Bellefonte

Justen Deward Leggett, Millheim, Stephanie Nicole Murphy, Millheim

Robert Kevin Vogely, State College, Amy Sue Daugherty, State College

Geoffrey Scott McCall, Spring Mills, Michele Ann Farrell, Spring Mills

Jeffrey Clinton Leonetti, Pittsburgh, Joanne Louise Nash, State College

Brandon Michael Witmer, State College, Krupa Jagadish, State College

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Rabbits show off their hops at the Pennsylvania Farm Show

    The rabbit hopping contest entertains at the Pennsylvania Farm Show, Sun. Jan. 7, 2018, in Harrisburg.

Rabbits show off their hops at the Pennsylvania Farm Show

Rabbits show off their hops at the Pennsylvania Farm Show 0:35

Rabbits show off their hops at the Pennsylvania Farm Show
Class is always in session at the Penn State horse barn 1:14

Class is always in session at the Penn State horse barn
Class is always in session at the Penn State horse barn 1:14

Class is always in session at the Penn State horse barn

View More Video