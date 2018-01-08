Marriage Licenses: Jan. 1-5, 2018

The following applications for marriage licenses have been filed recently in the Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans’ Court in the Willowbank Building.
Jorge Liera Mendoza, State College, Clara Escobar, State College
Amanda Elaine Musser, Julian, Tyler Stephen Kellerman, Julian
Fellipe Santos Carneiro, State College, Kiera Nicole Meyer, Loganton
Cassidy Seabrook Cornblatt, State College, Chenchen Huang, State College
Matthew John Jones, Bellefonte, Brittany Lee Dodson, Bellefonte
Justen Deward Leggett, Millheim, Stephanie Nicole Murphy, Millheim
Robert Kevin Vogely, State College, Amy Sue Daugherty, State College
Geoffrey Scott McCall, Spring Mills, Michele Ann Farrell, Spring Mills
Jeffrey Clinton Leonetti, Pittsburgh, Joanne Louise Nash, State College
Brandon Michael Witmer, State College, Krupa Jagadish, State College
