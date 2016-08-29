Public Records

August 29, 2016 5:48 PM

Marriage Licenses: Aug. 30, 2016

The following applications for marriage licenses have been filed recently in the Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans’ Court in the Willowbank Building.

Ryan Allen Reese, Port Matilda, Christina Monique Bowers, Port Matilda

Aimee Lynn Hegel, State College, Peter Austin Hall, Port Matilda

Robert Lee Markle Jr., Bellefonte, Patricia Ann Hoover, Bellefonte

Fred Milam Jr., Karthaus, Angela Marie Bechdel, Karthaus

Randy Lee Neff Jr., Pleasant Gap, Chelsea Louise Dorman, Pleasant Gap

Matthew Ralph Spearly, State College, Raylee Nicole Giles, Alexandria

Michael Thomas Brown, Hollidaysburg, Amylynne Renee Kelly, Altoona

Timothy Edward Carty, State College, Shannon Renee Hampton, State College

Terrence Lee Connell Jr., Bellefonte, Lydia Elizabeth Millard, Bellefonte

Hamid Mohammad Alansary, Boalsburg, Salwa Gh Kandari, Boalsburg

Jordan White Stoner, Bellefonte, Emily Sue Butterworth, Bellefonte

Travis Edward O’Neill, Olympia, Wash., Annelise Mari Gaus, Olympia, Wash.

Tyler Jeffrey Hochberg, State College, Chantae Cheerie Klinger, Bellefonte

Nicholas Andrew Labarbera, State College, Jessica Marie Solt, State College

Josiah Luke Cadle, State College, Samantha Grace Worthing, State College

Tyler Curtis Myers, Centre Hall, Kayla Nicole Hosterman, Centre Hall

