Marriage Licenses: Aug. 30, 2016

The following applications for marriage licenses have been filed recently in the Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans’ Court in the Willowbank Building.
Ryan Allen Reese, Port Matilda, Christina Monique Bowers, Port Matilda
Aimee Lynn Hegel, State College, Peter Austin Hall, Port Matilda
Robert Lee Markle Jr., Bellefonte, Patricia Ann Hoover, Bellefonte
Fred Milam Jr., Karthaus, Angela Marie Bechdel, Karthaus
Randy Lee Neff Jr., Pleasant Gap, Chelsea Louise Dorman, Pleasant Gap
Matthew Ralph Spearly, State College, Raylee Nicole Giles, Alexandria
Michael Thomas Brown, Hollidaysburg, Amylynne Renee Kelly, Altoona
Timothy Edward Carty, State College, Shannon Renee Hampton, State College
Terrence Lee Connell Jr., Bellefonte, Lydia Elizabeth Millard, Bellefonte
Hamid Mohammad Alansary, Boalsburg, Salwa Gh Kandari, Boalsburg
Jordan White Stoner, Bellefonte, Emily Sue Butterworth, Bellefonte
Travis Edward O’Neill, Olympia, Wash., Annelise Mari Gaus, Olympia, Wash.
Tyler Jeffrey Hochberg, State College, Chantae Cheerie Klinger, Bellefonte
Nicholas Andrew Labarbera, State College, Jessica Marie Solt, State College
Josiah Luke Cadle, State College, Samantha Grace Worthing, State College
Tyler Curtis Myers, Centre Hall, Kayla Nicole Hosterman, Centre Hall
