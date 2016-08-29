Real Estate Transactions: Aug. 8 - Aug. 12, 2016

The following property transactions, those most recently released to the Centre Daily Times, were recorded from Aug. 8, 2016, through Aug. 12, 2016, in the office of the Centre County Recorder of Deeds.
Bellefonte Borough
Joann L. Knupp and Richard W. Knupp Sr. to JH&A LLC, 207 E. Lamb St., $125,000.
Benner Township
Village of Nittany Glen LP to Iftekhar Hussain, 167 Rock Forge Road, $205,000.
Trevor D. Squillario and Stacy L. Squillario to Trevor D. Squillario, 129 Kavas Circle, $1.
John A. Koltay and Julie Koltay to John A. Koltay, 531 Millgate Road, $1.
Grove Park Associates Inc. to Grove Park Homeowners Association, 142 Teasel Way, $1.
Grove Park Associates Inc. to Grove Park Homeowners Association, property located on Aster Avenue, $1.
Eldred Chappell Properties LLC to Roger H. Bird, 152 Aster Ave., $345,000.
Mark A. Wolford by Sheriff and Sandra K. Wolford by Sheriff to Wells Fargo Bank, 268 Raymonds Lane, $115,000.
Bonnie L. Eshelman and James S. Eshelman to Jeffrey L. Kokoskie and Sharon A. Allison, 136 Cambridge Lane, $156,000.
Boggs Township
Rex A. Smith Sr. to Deborah Anne Smith f/k/a Deborah Anne McKinley, 1753 Egypt Hollow Road, $1.
Marlene M. Cox to Jason B. Cox, 115 Bomboy Road, $1.
Centre Hall Borough
Chad R. Packer and Ashley Packer to Joshua P. O’Brien and Jessica L. O’Brien, 134 Third St., $265,000.
College Township
Irma S. Zipser Estate, Judith Z. Lang and Ruth L. Zipser to Earl C. Carver and Bala B. Carver, 455 Windmere Drive, $362,500.
J Monroe Associates LLC to Dineshkumar M. Patel and Shilpaben D. Patel, 252 Wiltree Court, $337,074.
Stearns Boal LP to Sheldon W. Bender and Virginia M. Bender, 165 Pepperberry Lane, $109,500.
Priscilla Adaob Oputa to Stanley A. Oputa and Priscilla Adaob Oputa, 263 Florence Way, $1.
David E. Zellner and Tracey L. Zellner f/k/a Tracey L. Trudel to David E. Zellner and Tracey L. Zellner, 416 Spring Lea Drive, $1.
Dawn Michelle Kelley to Benner Park 2 LLC, 1300 Benner Pike, $1,300,000.
Ferguson Township
Elwood W. Beckwith and Margy C. Beckwith to Beth A. Lebreton, 1422 Linn St., $234,000.
John A. Ommert to Hugh Umpstead and Oksun Umpstead, 165 Gala Drive, $207,000.
William F. Taylor Jr. and Catherine E. Taylor to Xiang Zhang and Jun Zhou, 3109 Williamsburg Drive, $348,500.
Mark Shevchik and Tamara Shevchik to Kevin D. Behers, 379 Johnson Road, $132,000.
Debra Ann Fudrow and Dolores Fudrow to Mark B. Stephens and Patricia Kushne Stephens, 1406 Linn St., $225,000.
Kyle R. Elkin and Tari A. Elkin f/k/a Tari A. Helmers to Kyle R. Elkin and Tari A. Elkin, 250 Madison St., $1.
Maritza Ledee Rivera to Gang Ning and Xintian Tina Zheng, 3181 Shellers Bend, $184,000.
Berks Homes LLC to Hue N. Ma, 153 Rushcliffe St., $389,343.
Chad M. Kagy and Kelly Kagy to Minseok Chang and Jooyoun Park, 2477 Autumnwood Drive, $330,000.
Charles E. Goedert, Francis E. McCool, and Phyllis L. McCool to Charles E. Goedert, Kimberly S. Goedert, Francis E. McCool, and Phyllis L. McCool, 1734 Princeton Drive, $393,000.
Ali M. Memari to Ali M. Memari and Robab Katani, 1541 Kennelworth Court, $1.
James Eckless a/k/a James S. Eckless to James S. Eckless and Jill A. Hadley, 1375 Linn St., $1.
Dashun Wang and Tian Shen to Shimin Liu and Fan Zhang, 2047 Autumnwood Dr, $408,000.
William G. Burket Trust, Kathryn L. Burket Revocable Trust, and Key Bank to David G. Burket, 4500 W. Pine Grove Road, $1.
Gregg Township
Louis J. Peachey and Naomi R. Peachey to Eli B. Esh and Linda Mae Esh, 206 Linda Mae Drive, $1.
Haines Township
Terry R. Bressler and Jennifer H. Bressler to Mark S. Weaver and Carla D. Weaver, 133 Terry’s Drive, $240,000.
Halfmoon Township
William D. Knisely and Becky Renee Trate to Tyler Nicholas Trate, 90 Randall Road, $171,500.
Harris Township
GTW Associates to Kelly Ambrosi Wolgast, 129 Sophie Court, $395,000.
Samuel Carter Biggers and Mandy Sue Biggers to Scott A. Brown and Edna J. Brown, 1314 Springfield Circle, $327,900.
GTW Associates to John Michael Cimbala and Suzanne Louise Cimbala, property located in Harris Township, $84,500.
TOA PA IV LP to Bernard Scott Miller and Mary Ellen Miller, 286 Beacon Circle, $496,300.18.
Gregory J. Morrison and Peggy E. Morrison to Jason R. Grottini and Anna R. Kochersperger, 723 Hemlock St., $194,800.
Howard Borough
Beulah L. Weight Estate, Carolyn Lorrain Montgomery, Shirley Ann Gates, and Jeffrey Weight to Jeffrey Weight and Jody L. Weight, 485 Walnut St., $1.
Liberty Township
Dale A. Phillips, Mary R. Phillips, and Ruth Phillips to Aquilla Stoltzfus and Rachel Kay Stoltzfus, 168 Bald Eagle St., $156,500.
William D. Glossner and Brenda L. Glossner to Brett W. Glossner, 1874 Monument Orviston Road, $1.
Miles Township
Mahlon D. Yoder and Sally A. Yoder to Amos S. Yoder and Lydia F. Yoder, property located on Brush Valley Road, $1.
Milesburg Borough
Randi L. Brewer to Sheila R. Stever, 201 Iddings St., $1.
Millheim Borough
Richard C. Allison to Ryan Hunter Luppold and Melanie Luppold, 103 Long Lane, $150,000.
Patton Township
Jack F. Dodd and Martha S. Dodd to Mackenzie A. Brunelli, 111 Harvard Road, $205,000.
Karin E. Mitchell Estate, Billie J. Mitchell, Scott Edward Mitchell, and Mary Mitchell to William J. Nauman and Michele V. Nauman, 113 Alma Mater Drive, $178,000.
Dana P. Aina and Shelly K. Aina to Michelle Orner, 605 Benjamin Court, $255,000.
Asif Khatri and Shella A. Khatri to Michael R. Day and Mary K. Day, 165 Bolton Ave., $65,000.
Martha T. Conklin to Christine Karg-Palreiro, 128 Honors Lane, $335,000.
Joel M. Smith and Silvana O. G. Smith to Martin Carrasco-Lozano, 217 Brynwood Drive, $385,000.
Liam P. Begley and Emily E. Begley to Stephen D. Shurgalla and Lauren N. Shurgalla, 488 Douglas Drive, $232,000.
Philipsburg Borough
Douglas S. Lewis to Douglas S. Lewis and Darlene M. Lewis, 214 S. Second St., $1.
Discovery Investments LLC to Robert C. Sennett and Lisa M. Sennett, 203 S. Front St., $1.
Philip H. Wood and Elizabeth Bened Wood to Carrie Wiley Kephart, 132 Windsor St., $125,000.
Rush Township
Randy A. Folmar Estate and Florence M. Folmar to David O. Swank and Keturah M. Swank, 161 Hickory Drive, $89,000.
Trevor G. Knott to Joanne A. Butz, 411 N. Fifth St., $68,500.
Snow Shoe Borough
Russell C. Hockenberry III and Janelle Padisak n/k/a Janelle Hockenberry to Alicia M. Witherite, 110 N. Fourth St., $110,000.
Snow Shoe Township
C. Robert Casher a/k/a Robert C. Casher Estate and Sabrina L. Casher to Mary Bertha Casher Estate, 747 Clarence Road, $1.
Spring Township
Valerie M. Mease to Terry Bennett, 526 Ripka Lane, $203,000.
Shirley A. Eckenroth to Donald G. Bailey Jr. and Beverley A. Bailey, 111 Sweeny St., $199,900.
Jeffrey L. Burris and Geneen R. Burris to Caroline E. Roberson and Leslie Ann Roberson, 125 Whiterock Ave., $130,000.
Matthew G. Rosemeier to Sarah L. Cowart, 505 Birchwood Lane, $170,000.
Joseph C. Ault and Amanda L. Ault to Laurie A. Judy and Curtis G. Brown, 162 Mack Ave., $199,000.
State College Borough
David L. Mitchell and Andrea K. Mitchell f/k/a Andrea K. Canova to David L. Mitchell and Andrea K. Mitchell, 234 S. Osmond St., $1.
Maria C. Maginnis to Joseph Maginnis, Catherine Borger, Nora Maginnis, Lawrence Maginnis and Paul Maginnis, 720 Edgewood Circle, $1.
Sajay Samuel and Samar Farage to Matthew Ferrari and Nita Bharti, 846 Thomas St., $435,150.
William C. Yarnell and Victoria A. Yarnell by Attorney to John D. Shaffer and Lori Shaffer, 1530 Blue Course Drive, $153,000.
Taylor Township
Shirley A. Williams Revocable Living Trust, Shirley A. Williams n/k/a Shirley A. Rothstein and Arlin Rothstein to Brenda A. Lange, property located on Route SR-0220, $15,000.
Walker Township
Gary A. Abdullah and Alyta Abdullah to Ryan M. Yearick, 300 Pebble Lane, $139,000.
Worth Township
Adam C. Frank and Renee L. Frank to William E. Beighley and Cynthia M. Beighley, 785 E. Mountain Road, $390,000.
Carlton L. Miller and Sandra L. Miller to Renee L. Frank and Adam C. Frank, 1544 E. Mountain Road, $675,000.
