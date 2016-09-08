Pa. reports 1st case of sexually transmitted Zika

Zika has seemed somewhat distant in Pennsylvania, despite no shortage of information about the spread of the disease and its mosquito carrier to the south. It was something that happened in South America, in the Caribbean, in Miami and Texas.
Sure, there were cases in Pennsylvania, but they were picked up elsewhere.
Until now.
On Thursday, the state Department of Health announced the first sexually transmitted case of Zika in the Keystone State.
“A Pennsylvania resident contracted the Zika virus from a mosquito while traveling outside of the state in an area where Zika transmission is occurring.” said Secretary Karen Murphy. “Upon returning to the commonwealth, the person passed it via sexual transmission to their partner.”
The most recent information from the Department of Health puts the number of confirmed cases of Zika in Pennsylvania at 95 with 45 more blood tests pending results.
Only California, Florida, New York and Texas have more confirmed cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“In light of this, we remind residents to practice safe sex, especially if they have traveled to an area with Zika-infected mosquitoes. Infections with the Zika virus may be present without symptoms,” Murphy said. “If you have traveled to an area where Zika virus is present, condoms or other barrier protection methods should be used during sex for eight weeks upon return to prevent sexual transmission. Women who are pregnant or planning to become pregnant should discuss with their doctors any travel plans to Zika-affected locations.”
The sexually transmitted aspect of the disease is particularly troubling as the most devastating impact is the birth defect microcephaly. According to the CDC, birth defects in Brazil have doubled since the explosive outbreak of Zika.
To date, there are still no mosquito-borne cases of Zika originating in Pennsylvania, but a Penn State researcher is working to determine if indigenous American mosquitoes, like those in Pennsylvania that spread West Nile virus, could be a vector for Zika.
“Results from our research will allow the state to target their control efforts effectively, as different mosquito species have different biologies and must be controlled by different methods,” said associate professor of entomology and disease epidemiology Jason Rasgon last month.
While the jury is still out on whether domestic mosquitoes can spread the diease, the health department still advises caution as hot late-summer weather continues.
WHAT IS ZIKA?
Zika is a mosquito-borne virus that can cause mild symptoms including fever, rash, joint pain, and pink eye. Zika rarely kills or causes serious disease. However, the virus presents a major threat to pregnant women or women who plan to become pregnant. Zika infection during pregnancy has been linked to serious birth defects including microcephaly, which causesnewborns to be born with heads smaller than normal.
Other measures that people can take to prevent mosquito bites include:
▪ Applying an EPA-registered insect repellent to exposed skin and clothing;
▪ Wearing light-colored, lightweight, loose-fitting clothing that covers hands, arms, legs and other exposed skin;
▪ Staying and sleeping in air-conditioned or screened rooms or under a mosquito net when outdoors; and
▪ Staying indoors when mosquitoes are most active.
