Bellefonte man dies after I-99 crash, Altoona man flees scene

One man is dead after a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 99 in Blair County, according to state police at Hollidaysburg.
Allen Cheung, 45, of Bellefonte was northbound on I-99 near the Bellwood exit, lost control of his vehicle, crossed the grass median and traveled the wrong way in the southbound lanes.
Chung’s Toyota Corolla sideswiped a vehicle driven by Kyle Brown of Bangor and then hit a Mitsubishi Outlander, driven by Cody Oblinger of Altoona, head on. Oblinger’s vehicle was then hit by a tractor trailer driven by Robert Sell of New Paris.
Cheung had to be extricated out of his vehicle and was pronounced dead at UPMC Altoona at 9:30 p.m. Friday, about an hour after the crash occurred. Brown, 23, and Sell, 54, did not suffer injuries.
Oblinger fled the scene before state police arrived. He was later located, according to Altoona police.
Comments