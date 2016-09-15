Penn State student dies in crash

A Penn State student died in a single-vehicle crash, according to university spokeswoman Lisa Powers.
Nicolai N. Tereschak, 22, of Greene Township, died at about 9:50 p.m. Tuesday on Route 191 in Salem Township, according to The Times-Tribune. He was a liberal arts major at University Park.
“We are saddened to learn of the death of another student and offer our deepest condolences to family and friends,” Powers said.
The Times-Tribune reported the fatal crash based off a press release from state police at Honesdale.
Tereschak’s 2002 Pontiac Bonneville was southbound on Route 191 but drove off the road at a left curve, and struck a mailbox and a wooden billboard frame. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police, according to The Times-Tribune, said in the release that speed may have been a factor in the crash.
Tereschak is the second Penn State student this semester to die in a crash.
Byron Markle, 20, of York died last Friday in a crash on North Atherton Street.
