Rescue puppies show they are way better than bouquets

There is a way to make wedding photos adorable — add puppies of course.
Sarah Mallouk, who graduated from State College in 2005, wanted to add a little twist to her wedding photos with Matt Crain and turned to man's best friend for help.
Sarah, now Sarah Crain, is a board member of Pitties.Love.Peace., a central Pennsylvania rescue based out of Elizabethtown. The non-profit is an all-volunteer group that specializes in saving and finding homes for pit bulls and pit bull mixes in central Pennsylvania.
“People have asked for months if my husband and our dogs would be in the wedding, and it started to play out like that, either our dogs or some of the rescues,” Sarah Crain said. “We decided to have the rescues instead of our dogs, because we could hold them and spread awareness about them. It was perfect timing to have those little puppies in the rescue and at an age where we could have them out in public.”
Some of rescue's puppies made Matt and Sarah's photo shoot on Sept. 10 all kinds of cute. Martha, Abigail, Elizabeth, Dolly, Louisa, and ladies man Biggie Smalls all got in on the action and a few days later the pictures were posted to Facebook.
“We'd like to take a moment to congratulate one of our amazing, dedicated board members and foster moms, Sarah, and her fiancé, Matt, on their nuptials today,” Pitties.Love.Peace. said in a Facebook post. “Sarah has been with PLP from the very beginning and her dedication has played a huge role in saving countless lives. She has a huge heart, is a wonderful friend and we don't know what we would do without her.”
And then the photos went viral while the newlyweds were on their honeymoon in Mexico.
Buzzfeed, Huffington Post, Live with Kelly — their story has been picked up almost everywhere since Monday.
“We didn’t know this would go viral,” bridesmaid and 2005 State College grad Caroline Phillips said. “Sarah wanted to get some recognition for the rescue and to help get these puppies and other dogs adopted. She wanted to do it to spread awareness. We didn’t know it would get this big. We’re all very grateful for it.”
There are some important lessons to learn, Phillips said.
“We’ve been stressing how important it is to rescue animals from instead of just shopping for them,” Phillips said. “Rescues are great pets just like the dogs at a pet store. And pit bulls are just as loving as any other dogs. They are super loyal and a lot of times misunderstood. I think there are a lot of misconceptions about pit bulls.”
They also make great bouquet replacements.
“There’s never a shortage of puppies,” Sarah Crain said. “So, don’t shop, adopt.”
