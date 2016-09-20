Clown causes scare for local residents

The clown hasn’t made any threats, but that apparently hasn’t made local residents any less suspicious.
State police at Huntingdon said in a release that residents have reported sightings of a scary clown at various locations. Police said they are investigating the person dressed up in costume in and make-up, but did not say if they know who it is.
Police have asked that anyone who sees a scary clown to call authorities at 627-3161.
Authorities also advised people to “use restraint and allow police to handle the situation.”
