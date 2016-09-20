Local

September 20, 2016 4:07 PM

Clown causes scare for local residents

From CDT staff reports

The clown hasn’t made any threats, but that apparently hasn’t made local residents any less suspicious.

State police at Huntingdon said in a release that residents have reported sightings of a scary clown at various locations. Police said they are investigating the person dressed up in costume in and make-up, but did not say if they know who it is.

Police have asked that anyone who sees a scary clown to call authorities at 627-3161.

Authorities also advised people to “use restraint and allow police to handle the situation.”

