Clearfield County teen Jeff Buck to be honored at firefighter memorial

A central Pennsylvania firefighter will be honored for his all-too-brief service.
According to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, Jeff Buck will be one of those honored next month at the 35th Annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.
Eight Pennsylvania firefighters who lost their lives in 2015 will be paid tribute at the official national service at the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Md.
Clearfield County’s Buck will be among them.
Buck, a Lawrence Township Fire Company member, was just 18 when he died in March 2015. He was responding to a residential fire, the first since he officially became a fireman. The building collapsed and he died six days later.
Centre County first responders were among the hundreds who turned out for Buck’s services at Clearfield Area High School.
“He will be missed by many. Rest in Peace brother, we got it from here,” Reliance Fire Company in Philipsburg said of Buck at the time.
According to the NFFF, thousands are anticipated at the Oct. 9 service, including families and friends of the fallen firefighters, members of Congress, administration officials and other dignitaries. Families will receive flags flown over the U.S. Capitol and the National Memorial. Members of the fire service, honor guard units and pipe and drum units from across the country will participate in this national tribute.
