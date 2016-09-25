Man pronounced dead at scene of ATV crash

A 22-year-old Alexandria man was pronounced dead on the scene of an ATV crash early Sunday morning in Porter Township, Huntingdon County, police say.
According to police, Brady Gillam was traveling westbound on Old Route 22 when he attempted to turn left onto Loop Road. He turned too early, traveled across the eastbound lane, off the shoulder, then hit a mailbox with the vehicle’s front end. The vehicle then traveled into a ditch and struck a culvert. The impact caused the ATV to be sent across Loop Road, where it came to a final rest in a ditch.
Police say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
