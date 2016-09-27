Student had .490 BAC, and he stopped breathing

State College police responded to a life and death situation at 11:31 p.m. Saturday.
A 19-year University of Massachusetts student suffering from an alcohol overdose was unconscious at the intersection of D Alley and Wren Alley in the borough. He was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center where he stopped breathing and was placed on a ventilator.
“The investigation revealed the student was binge drinking vodka and had a blood alcohol concentration of .490 percent, which is beyond the range of lethal alcohol poisoning,” police said in a release.
Doctors and nurses resuscitated the man, and it is believed he will make a full recovery. His name was not released.
“The State College Police Source Investigation Project continues to educate students and other community residents about alcohol related laws.,” the release said. “In addition, the project remains vigilant in enforcing all alcohol related laws such as DUI, underage drinking, public drunkenness and furnishing alcohol to minors.”
Police are investigating the overdose. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 234-7150, by email or submit an anonymous tip.
