Judge rules on Benner inmate injury suit

A former inmate at the Benner state prison has lost his federal lawsuit stemming from injuries he suffered slicing watermelon in the prison kitchen.
U.S. Middle District Judge Mathew W. Brann Monday adopted the recommendation of a magistrate judge and granted summary judgment to the prison staffers who had been sued.
The suit stemmed from Michael Beenick Jr. losing part of his ring finger and cutting his pinky on July 13, 2013, while using an electric slicer.
He claimed he was not provided instruction on the use of the device, safety equipment or cut-resistant gloves. His suit pointed out knives had been used in the past to cut watermelons.
Beenick claimed he had difficulty getting the wet watermelon into the rotary slicer blade. He said his left hand slipped off a watermelon and into the blade.
His suit claimed Michael LeFebvre, one of the three kitchen staffers sued, ridiculed him when he returned to prison from the hospital.
In dismissing the case, Brann pointed out the slicer had a knife guard and the device would not operate without it in place.
There was no evidence LeFebvre acted with deliberate indifference to the inmate’s health and safety, the judge wrote.
There was uncontested evidence that LeFebvre had inmates at another prisons use an electric slicer without incident, so he did not believe it to be a danger when he assigned Benner prisoners to use one, Brann said.
There was a lack of evidence the other defendants, Lee Mandichak McConnell, John Weavering and Tammy Fagan, were aware Beenick was using the slicer, he wrote.
Beenick claimed he had told LeFebvre the watermelon was too heavy for the slicer.
Comments