Man charged with public masturbation on campus

A State College man has been charged with open lewdness after witnesses say he was seen masturbating on Penn State campus.
According to the criminal complaint filed by Penn State police, officers responded at about 12:10 p.m. Sept. 19 to reports of a man masturbating in a vehicle outside the Penn State Smeal College of Business in the turn around.
Witnesses provided officers with a video of the man along with a photo of the license plate. The plate was registered to Zhenghao Zhu, 21, an undergraduate student, according to Penn State’s website.
Zhu was arraigned via summons by District Judge Steven Lachman, according to court documents, and charged with a misdemeanor count of open lewdness and two summary counts of disorderly conduct. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19.
