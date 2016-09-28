Family of girl with rare genetic mutation gifted new car

There is a distinct shortage of fairy godmothers who can turn a pumpkin into a suitable carriage. Fortunately, there are still good Samaritans in Centre County who can turn a pile of money into a 2011 Lincoln Navigator.
Kylertown’s Leah Williams is an 11-year-old girl who is also thought to be the oldest of the nine identified people in the world suffering from a rare genetic disorder called ALG13 mutation.
In her short time on this earth, Leah has already accrued upward of 30 diagnoses and chief among them is her body’s stubborn refusal to perspire, even while sitting in a minivan with more than 261,000 miles on the odometer — the last couple hundred of which were tallied without the benefit of a working air conditioning system.
Friends, family and the community rallied around Leah. A gofundme.com campaign was founded to raise money for a new car and to help offset the cost of a trip to the National Institutes of Health in November.
And then somebody decided to take a more direct approach.
Leah actually gets in and out of it better than she did our van. Krista Williams
Leah’s mother, Krista Williams, was contacted by a local man with a heart that was almost as big as the car he was offering to buy them.
The man, who Williams was asked not to identify, told her that he and his wife usually liked to be of help to someone in need every Christmas — but September was close enough.
He wanted to take the stress of the car off of the family so that they could keep their attention where it was most useful.
“Now you can focus on what’s important. Now you can focus on Leah,” he told Williams.
But first, some car shopping!
The man on the other end of the phone had asked the Williamses to make a list of the qualities that they were looking for in a new set of wheels, an exercise that was not unlike drafting a personal ad.
Young lady seeking spacious vehicle with room for six family members, a nurse and medical equipment had a certain panache to it, aided by a pre-existing relationship that the Williams’ benefactor had with someone at State College Ford-Lincoln.
The lucky suitor was a 2011 Lincoln Navigator in gray metallic. It’s been a little more than a week now and the family is still enamored of that new used car smell.
“Leah actually gets in and out of it better than she did our van,” Williams said.
She still hasn’t met the husband and wife team whose largesse redefined the way they think about transportation in the Williams household, but the next act of good fortune visited upon the family may be easier to trace.
It’s overwhelming but it’s the complete opposite of the overwhelming we were feeling when this first started. Krista Williams
Up until last spring, Leah was a student at West Branch Elementary before increasing fatigue forced her to take a hiatus.
She is gone, but not forgotten and the school will be holding a paddle party and quarter auction in her honor from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 5.
Prior to that, Two Painting Broads Studio in Philipsburg is hosting a painting fundraiser for the Williams at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22.
The proceeds from both events will go towards the defraying the cost of Leah’s trip to the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Md., where a series of comprehensive tests will attempt to shed more light on her condition.
Her father, Brandon, will have to miss two weeks of work, which seems like a poor trade-off for two weeks worth of hotel bills.
Williams said that the arrival of the new car and the support of the community have taken some of the pressure off of her family. The response Leah has received is beyond anything that they were expecting.
“It’s overwhelming but it’s the complete opposite of the overwhelming we were feeling when this first started,” Williams said.
