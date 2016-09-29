Penn State psychology lecturer to discuss autism

Soaring Heights School is gearing up for the second installment of its State College Autism Presentation.
SHS to host evening autism seminar Oct. 11
The next seminar is 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at the school’s facility at 180 Regent Court, Suite 50, and led by Melissa Hunter, a lecturer in the psychology department at Penn State and behavioral consultant for SHS.
“We have been listening to parents and realize that they also need assistance in appropriately dealing with children with autism,” Program Director John Dibert said. “It is not just what we do at our school, but general and specific skills that help with in-home, and outside community functions.”
The seminars were started as a way to provide parents and guardians with information dealing with children who have autism.
Seminars target family members of people with autism, but open to anyone from the public
“We have had parents and family members who have asked us to help them with their child at home and in (the) public,” Dibert said. “We have also had people who have inquired and want more info because autism spectrum diagnosis is so much in the news currently. More people are touched by this diagnosis now than in any time in the past.”
Hunter will discuss toilet training, feeding and planning meals, sleeping and handling other day-to-day activities.
Information will also be provided to help people understand how to relate to an autistic child in the public.
Store managers, cashiers, ushers and other community connections need to know more about this diagnosis and know how to accommodate patrons with an autistic family member.

“Store managers, cashiers, ushers and other community connections need to know more about this diagnosis and know how to accommodate patrons with an autistic family member,” Dibert said.
All sessions are free to the public, and day care will be provided.
The third and final installment of the series, called Dealing with Change, will be held in November.
Britney Milazzo: 814-231-4648, @M11azzo
For more information, call 325-2131.
