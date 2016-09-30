Ferguson Township warns of oak wilt

An infected tree found in Ferguson Township has the township reminding residents of their responsibility to maintain their trees.
The township arborist, Lance King, confirmed a second case of oak wilt in a private tree on Cherry Ridge Road in Park Hills, according to a township news release.
Oak wilt is a fungus that attacks most oaks, according to the Penn State Extension, but particularly those in the red oak group. Susceptible trees die in a few weeks, with the leaves at the top turning brown and falling. This progresses down the tree.
The disease can be spread through the roots to nearby trees, the release said, and be carried by bark beetles that feed on infected trees then move to healthy ones.
The diseased tree on Cherry Ridge will be removed, the release said, with further mitigation to take place in the spring subject to adequate funding. Residents with oak trees on their properties are advised to be aware of the signs of oak wilt and report any concerns to the township arborist.
