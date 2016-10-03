Benner inmate dies in hospital

Daniel Rowe, 38, was found unconscious in his cell at Benner state prison, according to a press release, and he later died at Mount Nittany Medical Center.
He was found by correctional officers at about 12:13 a.m. Friday in his cell, and officers “provided immediate emergency first aid until facility medical personnel arrived.” Pleasant Gap EMS personnel drove him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:04 a.m.
State police at Rockview launched an investigation into the case. The Centre County Coroner’s Office will determine a cause of death.
Rowe, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, was serving a 13-month to 3-year sentence for retail theft.
Rowe is the second inmate death under Benner staff care since June.
Phillip Jackson, 24. was found on June 5 hanging in his cell. He was transported by emergency medical services to Mount Nittany Medical Center and then to UPMC Altoona, where he died. Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers confirmed that the Blair County Coroner was handling that case.
Jackson had been at the prison since January 2016 serving a 6- to 12-year sentence for robbery on a Philadelphia County conviction.
