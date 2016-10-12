Man who died in fire identified by police

A house fire claimed the life of one man in Snyder Township in Blair County.
Jon Leonard Hoffman, 52, died in the 3 a.m. Tuesday fire at 230 Cambria Street, according to state police at Hollidaysburg.
State police and the Blair County Coroner’s Office is investigating the fire, which also injured Hookies Fire Company Lt. Lance Geissinger. The firefighter was taken to UPMC Altoona for surgery after the flue from the building fell on him. He will undergo more operations, according to the fire company, which asked for prayers for all those impacted by the fire.
A fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, which was responded to by several local fire departments.
The fire marshal arrived on scene when the house was fully engulfed in flames,
Comments