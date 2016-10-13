Fire damages building in Miles Township

A fire damaged an Amish workshop building in Miles Township.
The fire began at about 3:20 a.m. Thursday and took about 40 minutes to put out, according to Gregg Township Fire Company Assistant Chief Brandon Young. No one was injured.
The fire at 131 Beiler Dr. most likely started outside near the diesel power generators, though a cause has not been determined. Young said the fire damaged the whole east side, roof and attic of the building.
“It’s probably repairable, but that’s up to the owner,” Young said.
Comments