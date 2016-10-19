Details set for Tim Kaine’s State College visit

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s running mate Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., is set to visit Penn State on Friday.
Kaine will speak at 2:30 p.m. at the HUB-Robeson Center. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m.
According to a press release from the campaign, Kaine will “discuss his and Clinton’s shared vision for an America that is stronger together and their plans to create an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top, including their debt-free college plan.”
Those interested in attending should RSVP on Clinton’s campaign website.
Comments