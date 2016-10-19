Prescription drug take back day slated for Saturday

Pennsylvania state police are reminding Centre County residents that Saturday marks the 12th National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.
According to a state police news release, the take back is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, giving the public the 12th opportunity in six years to rid their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs. Residents may bring pills or patches to any local state police barracks for disposal — no liquids, needles or sharps.
State police and the Drug Enforcement Administration reported that last April, Americans turned in 447 tons of prescription drugs at almost 5,400 sites. Overall, in all previous take-back events, DEA and its partners have taken in more than 6.4 million pounds of pills.
