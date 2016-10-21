Local football games, events canceled

Punkin’ Chunkin’ isn’t the only event canceled due to flooding this weekend.
Several football games and other events were taken off the schedule.
The Bellefonte Historical Railroad Society's fall foliage rides and Halloween activities were nixed. Bald Eagle State Park was closed and barricaded. Park officials have asked that no one visit due to rising water levels.
Three local football games have also been postponed to these times:
- 5:30 p.m. Monday, Chestnut Ridge at Bellefonte football
- 6 p.m. Monday, Bald Eagle Area at Jersey Shore
- 6 p.m. Monday, Hollidaysburg at Central Mountain
