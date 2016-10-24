Flooding causes ‘hundreds of thousands’ in damages

Last week's flood canceled Monday and Tuesday classes at Park Forest Middle School.
It also caused ‘hundreds of thousands’ in damages, SCASD director of physical plant Ed Poprick said.
Bob O'Donnell, State College Area School District superintendent, said that the plan is to get students back in class by Wednesday. Water flooded a little more than half the school late last Thursday evening, primarily impacting the sixth and seventh grade areas. The invasive rainfall affected hallways and individual classrooms alike.
Poprick said the flooding damage is expected to be covered under the district's $1 million flood insurance policy.
