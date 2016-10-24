Person taken by medical helicopter to hospital

One person was taken by helicopter to a hospital after a Monday afternoon crash, authorities said.
State police on the scene declined comment and said a release would be issued at a later time.
The crash occurred at the 4100 block of North Eagle Valley Road in Howard Township. The person was ejected from the car and was found off the road, according to dispatch calls. The condition of the person is unknown.
Citizen’s and Howard fire companies were dispatched to the scene at about 5:30 p.m.
