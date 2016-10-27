One person extricated from car after crash

First responders were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday on the 800 block of Hubler Ridge Road in Marion Township.
The vehicle crashed into a tree, leaving one person unresponsive and entrapped in the vehicle when first responders arrived on scene, according to dispatchers. Walker and Howard township and Pleasant Gap fire companies responded to the crash and extricated the person in the vehicle at about 4:20 p.m.
The person became responsive, and was taken from the scene by ambulance. His or her condition is unknown.
State police will issue a press release with more information.
