2 drivers taken by medical helicopter to hospital after crash

Two people were taken to the hospital after a Thursday night crash on the 3300 block of Port Matilda Highway in Rush Township.
Mitchell A. Hubler, 46, of State College and Haisok A. Lee, 56, of State College were the two drivers in the crash. Each were taken from the scene by medical helicopter. There were no passengers, according to state police at Philipsburg.
Hubler was traveling eastbound in a Chevrolet Malibu when the vehicle crossed over into the westbound lane and crashed into Lee’s Toyota Camry. Each vehicle traveled off the side of the road. Hubler and Lee were extricated after the crash.
Hope Fire, Port Matilda and Morris Township fire companies were dispatched to the scene. Osceola Mills, Columbia and Chester Hill fire companies assisted in setting up a landing zone.
The conditions of Hubler and Lee are unknown.
Comments