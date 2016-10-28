Police launch search for missing teen

State police at Clearfield are searching for a 17-year-old.
Police said in a release that Derek Rudy Weakland, of Coalport, left his home on Wednesday in a 1999 white Chevrolet Cavalier. It’s registration number is JVA9252. He drove to his grandparents house in Sandy Ridge where he was last seen and heard from.
Authorities believe it could be a runaway situation.
Weakland, according to the release, did not tell anyone where he would go.
Anyone with information about Weakland should contact police at 857-3800.
