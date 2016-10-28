Donations for flood victims accepted through Monday

A countywide effort is hoping to help flood victims by collecting funds and dry goods for the American Red Cross and the emergency food pantry at the FaithCentre Food Bank in Bellefonte.
Donations for the following items are requested: easily prepared, shelf stable microwavable meals; easy-open soup cans; single-serve oatmeal and cereal boxes; granola bars; peanut butter; shampoo and conditioner; toothpaste; toothbrushes; and new socks.
Donations, including monetary donations, will be collected through Monday.
Donation drop-off locations
▪ Ace Hardware, 150 Rolling Ridge Drive, State College
▪ Bellefonte YMCA, 125 W. High St., Bellefonte
▪ 70th annual CRPR Halloween Costume Parade, 6:30 p.m., Sunday, downtown State College
▪ Jenkins family’s home, 2100 block of West College Avenue, 6-8 p.m., Monday (trick-or-treat night)
▪ Moshannon Valley YMCA, 113 N. 14th St., Philipsburg
▪ Seven Mountains Media, 160 W. Clearview Ave., State College
▪ State College Municipal Building, 243 S. Allen St., State College
▪ State College Magazine, 1001 University Drive, No. 3, State College
▪ State College YMCA, 677 W. Whitehall Road, State College
▪ State College Spikes’ Safe & Seen in the Ballpark family trick-or-treating event, 4-6 p.m., Saturday, Medlar Field at Lubrano Park
▪ Centre County Gazette, 403 S. Allen St., State College
▪ Centre Daily Times, 3400 E. College Ave., State College
▪ The UPS Store, 19 Colonnade Way, No. 117, State College
