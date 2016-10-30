Citizens reminded to safely celebrate the Halloween spirit

State Fire Commissioner Tim Solobay wants folks to have a safe Halloween, but stressed that forgetting to pay attention while out and about trick-or-treating can be dangerous.
He said that children should use flashlights and glowsticks to increase their visibility to evening drivers, who in turn have been urged to drive slowly and employ caution while backing in or out of the driveway.
Solobay also recommends using makeup or face paint instead of a mask, which could impair a child’s vision. Adults are encouraged to keep a close eye on the children they are with and to cross the street only at a crosswalk or a corner.
