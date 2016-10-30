Citizens reminded to safely celebrate the Halloween spirit

0:59 Philipsburg-Osceola football gets first win since 2013 Pause

1:40 Fans in downtown State College

1:00 How to carve your pumpkin safely

2:49 Penn State student protests Joe Paterno 1st game commemoration

4:11 No evidence of terror connection in New York City explosion, says mayor

0:54 Milesburg resident talks flood mitigation

1:24 'Whatever it takes to best serve the community' Red Cross says

1:15 Art in Penns Valley

3:05 What do students and teachers look forward to?